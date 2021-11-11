Is Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vaccinated?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, along with most star quarterbacks and players in the NFL, are now under the microscope once again for their COVID-19 vaccinations. It's all thanks to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers getting caught up in a lie about his own vaccination status and then contracting the virus that kept him out of last week's loss to the Chiefs.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Aaron Rodgers was asked in late August if he’s vaccinated and this was his answer:

Aaron Rodgers was asked in late August if he’s vaccinated and this was his answer: https://t.co/jvNPzPJZMF

Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID and was forced to miss Week 9 against the Chiefs. However, it was soon released that Rodgers was not vaccinated and had broken NFL protocol several times. Aaron Rodgers has been firm that he did not lie, stating he said he was "immunized" when asked if he was vaccinated months earlier. It's been a mess since then, with Aaron Rodgers appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, doubling down on his stance and even getting political.

The NFL fined the Green Bay Packers $300,000 and Aaron Rodgers $14,000 for violating their COVID protocols. No other team wants to face such backlash and it brings up the question of whether the top stars in the NFL are vaccinated or not.

Did Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes get the COVID vaccine?

The NFL did not mandate all players to be vaccinated until late into the offseason, but Patrick Mahomes was ahead of the game. Back in April, he spoke with KMBC 9 News in Kansas City and he told them he was already 100% vaccinated. He chose to do so in order to help protect his then-two-month-old daughter Sterling Mahomes. Patrick Mahomes simply said, "It's a personal decision for everybody."

Adam Teicher @adamteicher For those wondering, Patrick Mahomes said back in April that he had been vaccinated. "To me it was more of a personal decision with having a baby girl and knowing I was going to be around people,'' he said then. For those wondering, Patrick Mahomes said back in April that he had been vaccinated. "To me it was more of a personal decision with having a baby girl and knowing I was going to be around people,'' he said then.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

That is good news for the Kansas City Chiefs organization and its fanbase. Even if Patrick Mahomes is a close contact case or contracts the virus, he won't be forced to miss much playing time. The Chiefs are currently 5-4 in the AFC South after beating the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers. Losing Patrick Mahomes for any extended period of time could derail their season enough to miss the playoffs.

Edited by Henno van Deventer