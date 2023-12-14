Is CJ Stroud playing this week? Latest on Texans QB for Week 15 vs Titans 

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans received a massive reality check in Week 14, as they suffered a 30-6 loss to the New York Jets in a weather-affected MetLife Stadium.

The Texans' incredible offense held scoreless in the first half and could muster only one rushing touchdown in the second, as the Jets' defense and quarterback Zach Wilson dominated proceedings.

With wide receiver Tank Dell out for the season and Nico Collins exited the game in the first quarter with a calf injury, Stroud was limited to only 91 passing yards. He completed 10 of 23 pass attempts in the toughest outing of his career so far.

The 7-6 Texans remain in the hunt for a playoff spot. However, they might have to play their bounce-back game in Week 15 Tennessee Titans without their starting quarterback.

What happened to CJ Stroud?

CJ Stroud suffered a concussion during Texans vs Jets

Late in the fourth quarter, Stroud was trying to put together a positive offensive drive for the Texans when he was tackled late by Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

The quarterback hit the deck, and his head bounced off the turf. Stroud, clearly in discomfort, stayed on the floor as the Texans medical staff rushed to his aid.

Stroud exited the game, and it was later confirmed that the rookie star had suffered a concussion.

He was absent from practice on Wednesday and Thursday and remains in the NFL concussion protocol. He could miss the divisional game against the Titans on Sunday.

Who is the Texans’ backup QB in the wake of CJ Stroud’s injury?

Houston Texans QB Davis Mills

If CJ Stroud fails to clear the concussion protocol and is forced to sit out the Texans' Week 15 game against the Titans, veteran quarterback Davis Mills will start under center for Houston. He entered after the rookie quarterback was sidelined and attempted five passes, completing one for four yards.

Mills was the Texans' starting quarterback last season. He played 15 games and recorded 3,118 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes with 15 interceptions. The former third-round draft pick has started 25 games in the NFL and has a career record of five wins, 19 losses and one tie.

Mills starting under center is not the ideal situation for the Texans. They are tied at 7-6 with the Indianapolis Colts and only one game behind the 8-5 Jacksonville Jaguars, who lead the AFC South division title race. They cannot afford to lose any of their last four games.

The Texans will hope that Stroud is cleared to play on Sunday against the Titans; if not, Mills will start the game. Case Keenum, the Texans' third-choice quarterback, will be the backup quarterback.