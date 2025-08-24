  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Is he concussed” "Start Quinn Ewers": NFL fans react as Tua Tagovailoa takes back-to-back sacks in Dolphins vs. Jaguars preseason game

“Is he concussed” "Start Quinn Ewers": NFL fans react as Tua Tagovailoa takes back-to-back sacks in Dolphins vs. Jaguars preseason game

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 24, 2025 02:16 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Tua Tagovailoa did not have a good outing during the Miami Dolphins' preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. He is gearing up for his sixth season with the team. However, the quarterback's performance has led to concerns about his efficiency as the team's QB1 for 2025.

Ad

Against the Jaguars, Tagovailoa completed 4 of the 8 passes he attempted for 49 yards. He scored a 25-yard TD pass after finding Malik Washington in the second quarter, but was also sacked twice in two consecutive series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans on social media reacted to Tagovailoa's performance in the preseason finale against the Jaguars.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

After being acquired by the Dolphins in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, the quarterback has had a rollercoaster journey. Tagovailoa has suffered multiple injury concerns, including several concussions.

Despite this, the team put their faith in him as their starting quarterback. In July 2024, Tua Tagovailoa signed a four-year extension with the team worth $212.4 million. However, he missed out on a few games after suffering another concussion during a game against the Buffalo Bills in September 2024.

Ad

Last season, the Miami Dolphins failed to qualify for the playoffs. They finished second in the AFC East with an 8-9 record. Tagovailoa tallied a total of 2,867 yards and 19 TDs passing in 11 games.

Louis Riddick calls out the Dolphins while discussing Tua Tagovailoa's injury record

In June, NFL analyst Louis Riddick shared his thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa's injury record during an episode of 'NFL Live.'

Ad

He highlighted how the team needs to focus on keeping their quarterback safe while questioning his longevity due to injury concerns. Riddick explained that Tagovailoa's availability is a collective responsibility.

"He (Tua Tagovailoa) knows that the best ability he has is his availability," Riddick said. "And he's just got to be smart. ... He knows the things he can control, he has to be better at. ... Otherwise, he's just putting himself at danger, and then secondarily he is putting his team at risk.
Ad
"Now, Tua's longevity and Tua's availability isn't just on him either. Mike McDaniel's got to make some adjustments here. ... This team is not good enough. ... They have to be better in that respect to where this team is not a high flying, high wire every single game, where everything is RPO, everything is Tua being put on a play and everything is trying to hit big plays down the field. So there's a lot going on here at Miami. But it starts with Tua being smarter."

The Dolphins take on the Colts in their season opener on Sept.7 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications