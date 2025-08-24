“Is he concussed” "Start Quinn Ewers": NFL fans react as Tua Tagovailoa takes back-to-back sacks in Dolphins vs. Jaguars preseason game

Tua Tagovailoa did not have a good outing during the Miami Dolphins' preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. He is gearing up for his sixth season with the team. However, the quarterback's performance has led to concerns about his efficiency as the team's QB1 for 2025.Against the Jaguars, Tagovailoa completed 4 of the 8 passes he attempted for 49 yards. He scored a 25-yard TD pass after finding Malik Washington in the second quarter, but was also sacked twice in two consecutive series.Fans on social media reacted to Tagovailoa's performance in the preseason finale against the Jaguars.💫 @NewMediaSports_LINK@SMHighlights1 Start ewersBG @obg093LINK@DavidFurones_ is he concussed?Quarter Century @MasonQC25LINK@DavidFurones_ I can't watch anymoreElite Success @EliteSuccessPALINK@DavidFurones_ This is going to be a bad yearMatt @emattp3LINK@DavidFurones_ Just lower your expectations and it will be easier to accept.After being acquired by the Dolphins in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, the quarterback has had a rollercoaster journey. Tagovailoa has suffered multiple injury concerns, including several concussions.Despite this, the team put their faith in him as their starting quarterback. In July 2024, Tua Tagovailoa signed a four-year extension with the team worth $212.4 million. However, he missed out on a few games after suffering another concussion during a game against the Buffalo Bills in September 2024.Last season, the Miami Dolphins failed to qualify for the playoffs. They finished second in the AFC East with an 8-9 record. Tagovailoa tallied a total of 2,867 yards and 19 TDs passing in 11 games.Louis Riddick calls out the Dolphins while discussing Tua Tagovailoa's injury recordIn June, NFL analyst Louis Riddick shared his thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa's injury record during an episode of 'NFL Live.'He highlighted how the team needs to focus on keeping their quarterback safe while questioning his longevity due to injury concerns. Riddick explained that Tagovailoa's availability is a collective responsibility.&quot;He (Tua Tagovailoa) knows that the best ability he has is his availability,&quot; Riddick said. &quot;And he's just got to be smart. ... He knows the things he can control, he has to be better at. ... Otherwise, he's just putting himself at danger, and then secondarily he is putting his team at risk.&quot;Now, Tua's longevity and Tua's availability isn't just on him either. Mike McDaniel's got to make some adjustments here. ... This team is not good enough. ... They have to be better in that respect to where this team is not a high flying, high wire every single game, where everything is RPO, everything is Tua being put on a play and everything is trying to hit big plays down the field. So there's a lot going on here at Miami. But it starts with Tua being smarter.&quot;The Dolphins take on the Colts in their season opener on Sept.7 at Lucas Oil Stadium.