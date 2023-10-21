Is Dak Prescott a Texas Rangers or Houston Astros fan? Cowboys QB shares fandom with President George W. Bush

Dak Prescott is enjoying his bye week after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime on Monday Night Football. During his time off, he chose to take some time to immerse himself in another sport. During the thrilling Game 5 of the ALCS playoff series between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, the camera cut to a shot of the Cowboys quarterback taking in the game.

He was donned in an all-white Rangers jersey, indicating that he was rooting for the underdogs in the matchup. The Rangers were previously partly owned by former President George W. Bush, who bought the team in 1989, four years before Prescott was born.

The purchase came 12 years before he took over as Commander in Chief of the United States. The purchase also came just four months after his father, George H.W. Bush, took over for Ronald Reagan as President after winning the election in November 1988.

Bush held his ownership stake in the franchise until 1998, when he sold his stake for about $15 million. Now, he remains simply an elite fan of the organization.

Was Dak Prescott pleased with Game 5 of the ALCS?

Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

The Cowboys quarterback, alongside George W. Bush and the other millions hoping for a Rangers win, were left stunned as Jose Altuve hit a three-run home run to take the lead in the ninth inning of a 4-2 game that seemed nearly over. Up to that point across the entire playoffs, there had not been a dramatic comeback in the vein of what Altuve had in store.

It also came at the perfect time, as the series was tied at 2-2, leaving the Game 5 winner just one win away from the World Series. Meaning, the Rangers have to win out the rest of the ongoing series against the Astros, who have won the World Series at a clip even Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs would need to tip their hat to.

Since 2017, Dak Prescott and other Cowboys fans have watched as Houston has racked up World Series appearances in four of the past six seasons. If the Astros win again in the ALCS, they will make it five of the past seven.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are simply attempting to get to the NFL equivalent of the ALCS just once. Since the 1990s, Tony Romo and Prescott have failed to advance beyond the divisional round.

Will watching the Astros and Rangers in person inspire the quarterback to finally break through?