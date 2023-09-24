Is Damar Hamlin playing today vs Commanders? Bills safety's status explored

It's unclear whether Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will play against the Washington Commanders in Week 3. The Buffalo Bills safety was declared fit for regular season NFL action during the preseason and even partook in the Bills' preseason games.

However, ahead of the Buffalo's 2023 season opener, the team made Damar Hamlin a healthy scratch against the New York Jets. NFL Insider Mike Garafolo reported that Hamlin was expected to be inactive.

It's simply a numbers crunch in Buffalo's deep defensive backfield, Garafolo added, and Hamlin could be active on game day in the coming weeks.

Hamlin will likely play some part in the coming weeks when Buffalo's defense or secondary suffers some injuries. Hamlin is a solid squad player, and his inactivity this season shouldn't be a deterrent to his inspirational comeback story.

How to watch Bills vs Commanders? TV schedule and live stream details

The Buffalo versus Washington game will be broadcast on CBS. The game will see the 1-1 Bills come up against the 2-0 Washington Commanders.

Buffalo has had a mixed start to the 2023 NFL season, a season that they came into with high expectations. However, Buffalo started off the season by losing to the New York Jets in week one, in a game most remembered for Aaron Rodgers' potential season-ending injury.

Buffalo lost despite being in the driving seat for most of the game. Then, Buffalo bounced back in week two, beating the Las Vegas Raiders at home. Josh Allen was phenomenal against the Raiders, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Buffalo fans will hope for more of the same against the Commanders.

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders will be heading into the Bills' game unbeaten. The Commanders have been playing above expectations this season. The highlight of their season so far is unarguably their 35-33 win against Sean Payton's Denver Broncos.

Starting quarterback and running back Sam Howell and Brian Robinson Jr. were among the key difference makers in the game. Howell threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, while Robinson rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

The Commanders face a stern test to their unbeaten record on Sunday night, as the Buffalo Bills are a challenging team to come against.

Here's how to watch tonight's game:

Live Stream: FuboTV

TV: CBS

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Buffalo Bills injury update

According to USA Today, Buffalo has a clean slate heading into the game, as most of the team participated in full practice this week.

However, the likes of Dawson Knox (back), Terrel Bernard (knee/quad), Leonard Floyd (ankle), Spencer Brown (shoulder), Micah Hyde (hamstring) and Jordan Phillips (illness) might play in a more limited capacity.

Washington Commanders injury update

The Washington Commanders have a few players either ruled out or questionable for the game. First off, tight-end Logan Thomas is definitely not playing, as he remains in the concussion protocol.

Furthermore, kicker Kam Curl (illness) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hip) are questionable for the Buffalo matchup. They missed practice this week and might not be risked here.

Other players like Nick Gates (knee), Daron Payne (ankle), Brian Robinson Jr. (hip) and Jartavius Martin (concussion) could play but would be in a limited capacity due to recent knocks.