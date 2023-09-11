Is Damar Hamlin playing tonight vs. Jets? Update on Bills safety for Week 1 MNF showdown

No. Damar Hamlin will not play tonight when the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets. The Buffalo Bills have confirmed that they plan to play it safe before Hamlin makes his long-awaited return to regular-season NFL action.

Hamlin will have to wait a bit longer before his long-anticipated NFL comeback. It's just under nine months since he had suffered a scary incident in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

At the time of the incident, what had happened to Damar Hamlin wasn't clear. Later, it was revealed that Hamlin had suffered commotio cordis. That occurs when a person takes a brutal hit to the chest region that causes sudden cardiac arrest.

Damar Hamlin's recovery is among the most inspirational in the NFL. That's because his playing career was in serious doubt, but he has now received full clearance to return to action.

Damar Hamlin comeback update

Damar Hamlin made his return to the gridiron during the preseason. He played on special teams and defence and made three tackles in limited playing time, including a fourth down tackle to force a turnover on downs.

Hamlin participated in the game without hitches, proving his fitness ahead of a potential return to NFL action. Buffalo Bills fans will hope that Damar Hamlin and his teammates can bring Super Bowl glory to the franchise in 2023.

The franchise has been getting closer and closer in recent years as they compete in a competitive AFC Conference.

How do you watch Jets vs Bills? TV schedule and live stream details

The Jets and Bills face off in their opening game of the 2023 NFL season. Both franchises have Super Bowl aspirations and will look to lay out a marker in week one.

The New York Jets have added a few pieces in the offseason, none being so than four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. He departed from the Green Bay Packers via trade and has joined the Jets to begin their Super Bowl hunt. Last season, many said that the Jets were an elite QB away from contention. Well, now, there are no more excuses for Sauce Gardner and Co. not to go all the way.

The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, are a proven commodity. Their roster is brimming with All-Pro and Pro Bowl talent, and they're regular Super Bowl pretenders. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Von Miller are among the best at their positions, and they know a thing or two about putting up numbers.

It remains to be seen whether they can cross the AFC Championship hump in 2023. It all starts in week one against the New York Jets.

Here's how to watch the Jets vs Bills game:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

TV Schedule: ABC

Venue: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey