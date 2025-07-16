“Is Dan Snyder making decisions again?”: NFL fans react as Terry McLaurin speaks out on contract frustration with Commanders

The situation between Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders is not going well. McLaurin, a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, is seeking a new contract after another great season, but the two sides haven't found common ground yet.

In 2024, new contracts for wide receivers such as Ja'Marr Chase and Garrett Wilson made future contract extensions expensive. McLaurin, who has had similar numbers to Wilson in past years, certainly is looking for more money. His base salary for 2025 is $15.5 million.

The wide receiver heavily criticized the team's brass on Tuesday and declared that he's not sure if he'll report to training camp without a new deal. Moments after, Commanders fans on X/Twitter expressed their concerns regarding a possible holdout from their number one receiver:

"Is Dan Snyder making decisions again? Both sides need to compromise and get the deal done", asked one confused Commanders fan.

"The more they pay one player, the less they have to sign others, that's the nature of the salary cap", said another fan.

"Wow. Even if you have to overpay, Terry’s the guy you overpay", noted a third fan.

What did Terry McLaurin say? Commanders' wide receiver reveals frustration over lack of contract updates

Terry McLaurin shot a commercial on Tuesday and later spoke to reporters regarding his contract situation. With training camp on the horizon and preparations for an important season underway, he has not hidden his disappointment:

"Without any progress in discussions, it's kind of hard to see how I step on the field," McLaurin said (per ESPN). "I want to be here. I want to make that abundantly clear. [But] it takes two to tango. I don't want to feel like you have to beg for someone to see your worth and value. Everything in previous regimes and now I've done everything asked of me."

Terry McLaurin added that second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels expressed his support for his situation, and he wanted to make "abundantly clear", in his own words, that he wishes to remain part of the Washington Commanders. However, it's unlikely that he'll be around the team if no deal is signed.

