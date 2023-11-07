Is Daniel Jones the future for Giants? 2024 Mock Draft sees franchise land QB's successor in Big Apple

Daniel Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension prior to the start of the 2023 season. The Giants and Jones agreed to the deal before the start of free agency, with the intention of having Jones as the franchise quarterback for the next four seasons.

However, after a lousy start to the 2023 season and after tearing his ACL in New York's Week 9 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, could the Giants replace him?

The Giants will have a long discussion about it this off-season. While Jones has $81 million of guaranteed money, New York could look to trade him, hold onto him for another season, or release him early and carry on the dead cap over the next few seasons. They'll have to weigh their options out if they look to replace him with a top signal caller in this year's draft.

Our three-round Sportskeeda mock draft sees New York replacing Jones with a top quarterback prospect in next year's draft.

Giants' mock draft sees Drake Maye heading to the Big Apple

Drake Maye during North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

The New York Giants currently hold the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With Daniel Jones out for the remainder of the season, it's tough to imagine they will get a higher pick than four.

With the fourth overall pick and Jones' future uncertain, New York selects quarterback Drake Maye of North Carolina as the second quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

New York Giants 2024 Mock Draft

Maye, an accurate pocket passer, is one of the top quarterback prospects in next year's draft.

Maye has completed 66.4 percent of his throws for 7,213 yards, 59 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in his two seasons as the Tar Heels' quarterback. He has 1,014 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

In the second round of the Sportskeeda 2024 NFL Mock Draft, the Giants add some offensive help for Maye or Jones in Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. The junior wideout moved from Georgia to Texas and recorded 37 catches for 576 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He's a 6'4", 196-pound wide receiver who's physical and has good ball skills.

New York adds further offensive help in the third round of the draft with the selection of OG UConn's Christian Haynes and Kansas State's TE Ben Sinnott. Haynes was named a preseason All-American and is averaging more than 17 yards per grab this season.