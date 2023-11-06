Is Daniel Jones’ time as Giants starting QB over? NFL insider drops verdict after $160,000,000 star’s ACL injury

The New York Giants received unfortunate news about quarterback Daniel Jones on Sunday. The quarterback tore his ACL in the first half of Sunday's road game against the Las Vegas Raiders - the same day he returned after missing time with a neck injury.

Jones signed a lucrative contract extension with the New York Giants this past offseason. This is not the trajectory the Giants saw their season unfolding, especially after committing to the quarterback long-term. ESPN's Mike Greenberg feels that perhaps Jones may have lost his starting job with this latest injury.

"Considering where they figure to pick in the draft, it is certainly possible, maybe even likely, that Daniel Jones has taken his last snap as a #Giants"

Greenberg believes the New York Giants will have quite a high draft pick, which would put them in position to draft a quarterback. With the impending 2024 NFL Draft class expected to be filled with quarterbacks, there could be plenty for the taking. The question remains if the Giants would be willing to turn to a new quarterback despite the financial obligation to Jones.

QB Daniel Jones contract details

The New York Giants drafted quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth overall draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was seen as the eventual successor to Super Bowl winning quarterback Eli Manning. He took over as the starter just a few weeks into the 2019 NFL season.

The 2022 NFL season was a breakout year for the Duke grad with first-year head coach Brian Daboll. The New York Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. After the season, the team chose to franchise tag running back Saquon Barkley, and they signed Jones to a massive contract extension.

The four-year contract is worth $160 million and includes $92 million in guaranteed money. It also puts a $40 million hit to their salary cap each season of its duration.

The contract also includes an opt-out after the 2024 NFL season. Meaning, the Giants could walk away from Jones and his contract and only suffer a cap hit of $22.2 million.

If Greenberg is right, and the Giants draft a quarterback in 2024, it actually won't be a financially devastating move. For one season, they would pay a rookie salary for a quarterback and Jones' salary. The following season, the Giants could release Jones and only take a smaller hit to the salary cap.