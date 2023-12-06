Is Darren Waller playing this week? Latest update on Giants TE for Week 14

Over the last two seasons, injuries have plagued Darren Waller, a tight end for the New York Giants.

Waller is once again suffering with a hamstring ailment this season, following a 2022 campaign in which he missed eight games because of the same, which he feels was exacerbated by his attempt to hurry back. Waller said that he could "potentially" be out for "a little bit" after suffering the injury on Oct. 29 during a 13–10 overtime loss to the New York Jets.

Following a test, Waller said that the hamstring injury was to his right leg rather than the left, which caused discomfort for him earlier in the season and kept him out of action last season. Nevertheless, the tight end was placed on injured reserve by the Giants on Nov. 4.

Waller may be added back to the New York Giants' active roster before their Week 14 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, having missed the mandatory four games after being placed on the injured reserve.

Darren Waller's right hamstring injury is improving, according to New York coach Brian Daboll, who also said that Waller ran his first route since his injury on Tuesday.

However, the coach added that "we will see" when it comes to Waller's chances of playing against the Packers in Week 14.

When will Darren Waller return?

After being placed on injured reserve at the start of last month due to a hamstring injury, Darren Waller has missed the last four games, but a return may be imminent.

With a 4-8 record this season and a bye week in Week 13, Brian Daboll's New York Giants are unlikely to repeat their postseason stint from the previous season.

Coach Daboll sounded fairly pessimistic when asked if Waller will make a comeback in Week 14, despite the fact that the player ran routes for the first time since his injury on Tuesday.

Waller said that his hamstring felt okay, but ti appears that the Week 14 game against the Green Bay Packers next Monday comes too soon for him. His return doesn't seem too far off though. So if he doesn't suit up in Week 14, he will probably make a comeback when the New York Giants play the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

Although he was largely underwhelming, Darren Waller led the New York Giants in receptions this season with 36 for 384 yards before his injury.

Since his 2020 Pro Bowl season with the Las Vegas Raiders, the seasoned tight end has not participated in a full season of football.