Is Davante Adams playing tonight? Latest update on Raiders WR for TNF Week 15 vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is one of the league's best in his position, even though he has struggled at times. The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback problems are well documented, which have contributed to Adams having his most disappointing stats in years.

Ahead of the Raiders' Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, we look at Davante Adams' fitness and chances of featuring. The former Green Bay Packers icon has four games to surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark, but the clock is ticking. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

What happened to Davante Adams?

Davante Adams is questionable to play tonight against the Los Angeles Chargers. According to reports, Adams missed Wednesday's practice with an illness and is listed as questionable for the Thursday Night Football game against the LA Chargers.

It's an unwelcome development to the Raiders' plans, as Adams was missing from the report on Monday and Tuesday. If Davante Adams doesn't recover from injury, there's no need for the perennial Pro Bowler to play the game. That's because the Raiders are all but out of playoff contention after getting shut out by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

If Adams doesn't feature in tonight's game, Hunter Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers could see significant target increases.

What time and channel is the Chargers-Raiders game on tonight?

The Las Vegas Raiders are playing against the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 15 Thursday Night Football game at the Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada. The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET and broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

The contest will be a battle of two franchises that have vastly underperformed in 2023 and whose fans would love to see the back of a disappointing season.

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the game with a 5-8 record and fresh off a dull 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. The Raiders have been below par on offense all season and are coached by interim HC Antonio Pierce after firing Josh McDaniels earlier in the season.

As for the Los Angeles Chargers, they, too, come into the TNF game having underwhelmed this season. To exacerbate matters, the Chargers have lost their superstar quarterback Justin Herbert for the season, with the Oregon alum suffering a season-ending injury in Week 14.

They require a miracle to make the postseason; at this rate, it appears to be a tall order for Brandon Staley's team.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

When: Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

TV: Amazon Prime Video

