Is De'Von Achane playing today? Latest on Dolphins RB for Week 12 vs Jets

Miami Dolphins rookie De'Von Achane started the year at a historic pace and looked like the second coming of Saquon Barkley. However, the Texas A&M alum suffered an injury against the New York Giants and hasn't been a regular on the gridiron since then.

According to Tom Pelissero, De'Von Achane is not expected to play today against the New York Jets, as the team believes that he needs more time to recover. Due to this development, expect the Dolphins to utilize Raheem Mostert more in the rush offense.

What happened to De'Von Achane?

De'Von Achane returned after a long layoff for the Dolphins' Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, Achane's return was short-lived, as he exited on the second drive after aggravating his knee injury.

The knee injury that Achane aggravated occurred earlier this year, and it saw the rookie running back added to the injured reserve. Due to the same, Achane missed five weeks of action before he was allowed to suit up against the Raiders in Week 11.

It's important to note that since preseason, Achane has been held out of action three times because of injuries. Even by a running back's standard, that's high, so it would be peak tomfoolery to rush him back against a team that prides itself in defense in the New York Jets.

Rather, Mike McDaniel has elected to rest him for yet another week and assess his readiness to return in due time. The Miami Dolphins are all but certain to make the postseason this year, so Achane would be more useful at that time.

In the meantime, expect Raheem Mostert to have yet another productive day on the ground. The New York Jets are among the best pass defenses in the league, but their rush defense could be attacked. The Dolphins lead the league in total yards per game, so their offense is definitely not one to take lightly.

Mostert could receive the bulk of the RB touches, while Jeff Wilson Jr. and Darrynton Evans will likely serve as the backups.

De'Von Achane's stats with the Dolphins

Coming into the season, De'Von Achane was seen as a project running back who needed some time to develop into an NFL-caliber rusher.

However, the Texas A&M star took no time in announcing his ability to the rest of the NFL. Achane stats so far read: 461 rushing yards and five rushing TDs on 39 carries in five games.

He has also added 71 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns for good measure. Achane is one-half of one of the league's most fearsome running back duos alongside Raheem Mostert.