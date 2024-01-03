Is DeVonta Smith playing this week? Eagles WR’s status explored for Week 18

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been phenomenal for his team in 2023. The Alabama Crimson Tide alum is part of a one-two punch with AJ Green, and the pair have wreaked havoc against opponents all season.

However, Smith suffered a scary-looking injury in Week 17 during his team's surprise loss to the Arizona Cardinals. In this article, we provide an update on the pacy wideout, an analysis of what happened to him and his potential return date. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

DeVonta Smith Injury Update

According to reports, DeVonta Smith suffered a mild ankle sprain against the Arizona Cardinals. The third-year Pro had racked up three catches, 50 receiving yards and zero touchdowns at the time of his injury.

Smith and the rest of Philadelphia's offense looked out of sorts against the Cardinals in their 35-31 loss. The defeat means that the Eagles won't repeat as NFC Conference champs and will now go into Week 18 knowing that they need to better the Dallas Cowboys' result to finish as divisional champs.

What happened to DeVonta Smith?

DeVonta Smith got injured late in the fourth quarter while blocking a screen pass to Kenny Gainwell on 3rd-and-19 from the Cardinals’ 29-yard line. His efforts were rewarded with a field goal to give Philadelphia a brief three-point fourth-quarter lead that they could not hold.

Following the game, a report said that Smith had a mild ankle sprain. However, the fact that Smith is on crutches and in a walk-in boot suggests a different message.

Furthermore, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said "we'll see," regarding a question about the wideout's availability to play on Sunday against the New York Giants, so there seems to be some uncertainty about Smith's status for the game.

When will DeVonta Smith return?

Smith is a key part of how the Eagles play, and his route-running skills are a cheat code in Nick Sirianni's offense. Also, Smith is a very durable player, and he hasn't missed a game since he was drafted in 2021. That's 50 straight games for the former NCAA champion.

However, don't expect Smith to be rushed back to action. Rather, the Eagles will rest Smith for the game against the Giants and use him in their wildcard game. The picture will be clearer in the coming days as the Eagles undergo team practice sessions.