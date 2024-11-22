Is DeVonta Smith playing this week? Eagles WR's status revealed for Week 12 SNF showdown

Philadelphia Eagles' fourth-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith continues to be a reliable and productive performer. Smith signed a three-year, $75 million contract extension with the Eagles this offseason, a year earlier than expected.

The Eagles wanted to lock Smith up for the future and secured his services after three seasons where he combined for over 3,000 yards, 240 receptions and 19 touchdowns.

This season, in eight games played, Smith has recorded 41 receptions on 56 targets for 516 yards and four touchdowns.

DeVonta Smith injury update: Will the Eagles WR play this Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams?

DeVonta Smith is reportedly dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. The injury was serious enough to keep him out of all team practices this week. As the Philadelphia Eagles issued their Friday injury report, they ruled Smith out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL ESPN reporter Adam Schefter posted this on X:

"Eagles ruled out WR DeVonta Smith for Sunday night’s game vs. the Rams due to his hamstring injury."

This will be the second game of the season that Smith will be inactive in, as he missed a game earlier this season with a concussion.

In his four seasons, Smith has been durable, missing just two games in his entire career. Luckily for the Eagles, he is the only player ruled out for Sunday's game as of right now.

This will hurt their passing game and they could rely more on the run game with Saquon Barkley on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles are in first place in the NFC East division

For much of the 2024 season, the Philadelphia Eagles have been in second place in the NFC East division. On Nov. 14, the Eagles squared off with division rival, the Washington Commanders, who entered the game with a 7-3 record.

The winner of the game would take sole possession of first place in the division, and the Eagles earned a 26-18 victory.

The Eagles, at 8-2, now have sole possession in the first place and will look to remain atop of their division with a win against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday night.

That game will be in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium and kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

