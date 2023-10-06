Is Donna Kelce married? Exploring Travis Kelce's mother's personal life

In Feb. 2023, when both of her kids, Jason and Travis Kelce, made history by competing against each other in a Super Bowl, Donna Kelce gained the admiration of NFL fans.

Travis won his second Super Bowl in that contest with the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat his brother's team, the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

Ed, Jason and Travis Kelce's father, met Donna in the late 1970s. Their nearly 25-year marriage was filled with unforgettable ups and downs. The couple did, however, divorce eventually, but not many details of their split are readily available.

Despite their divorce, Ed and Donna are still friendly with each other, showing that romantic connections can end without always leading to hostility.

Since her marriage to Ed came to an end, Donna has not been involved in any known romantic relationships and hasn't married again. Meanwhile, since his separation with Donna Kelce as well, Ed Kelce hasn't married again as well.

What happened to Travis Kelce's dad, Ed?

Even though Donna, his ex-wife, receives more media attention, Ed Kelce continues to play an important role in his kids' NFL careers.

Ed's story is a testament to perseverance, as he has overcome obstacles in his personal and professional life. His influence is still felt as both Jason and Travis Kelce continue to make an impact in the NFL.

Since his early years of seeking a football career, Ed has struggled with his health. When he attempted to join the army at a younger age, an injury he suffered in high school affected him, and he didn't get accepted.

It was during fundamental military education at Coastal Guard that another medical issue Ed suffered from came to light, one that's much more a problem for him today than it was then.

A digestive tract inflammatory condition called Crohn's disease was discovered in the father of two future Hall of Famers.

"When I joined the Coast Guard, my Crohn's disease appeared. I felt ill and had never experienced that before. I had serious digestive problems for the majority of basic training," Ed Kelce revealed.

Although there's currently no known treatment for Crohn's disease, medications can help patients with the inflammation.

Ed Kelce mentored both Jason and Travis Kelce in baseball as they were growing up. In their basement, he constructed spaces for them to play sports.

Ed claimed that despite being informed of his boys' athletic prowess from an early age, he always stressed the need for perseverance and humility.