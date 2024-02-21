Is Gabe Davis leaving Buffalo? Bills Mafia panic as WR drops cryptic tribute on social media

Gabe Davis has been one of the Buffalo Bills' most crucial players ever since they drafted him at No. 128 out of UCF in 2020. Alongside Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, he has helped the team clinch four straight AFC titles and reach at least the Divisional Round.

But those good times may be coming to an end, as the soon-to-be free agent wide receiver posted this video tribute on his social media:

And Bills Mafia interpreted this as him leaving:

Over the past four years, Davis has caught 161 passes for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns in the regular season. In the playoffs, he has 22 passes for 474 yards and six touchdowns in seven games, although he did not play in the 2023-24 postseason because of a PCL sprain.

Which teams should pursue Gabe Davis? Assessing Bills WR's free agency options

If Gabe Davis leaves Orchard Park, what will be the best fit for him?

One option for him would be the Cincinnati Bengals, who face the prospect of losing both Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. That would leave Joe Burrow with fewer credible passing targets and JaMarr Chase with almost no one to reduce his workload.

Another team where he may possibly shine is the Detroit Lions, who face the prospect of losing Josh Reynolds and 2023 midseason acquisition Donovan Peoples-Jones. As a result, General Manager Brad Holmes may feel inclined to add postseason-caliber help for Amon Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Speaking of the NFC North, the Chicago Bears also appear as an interesting option. St. Brown's brothers Equanimeous and Darnell Mooney will also be free agents, leaving DJ Moore in need of help.

If he wants to be the No. 1 receiver on the team, his best bet might be at the Arizona Cardinals. Marquise Brown is set to become a free agent; and if he leaves, they will desperately need a top wideout, as Michael Wilson remains largely unproven despite his potential.

There is also WR1 potential with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who look set to part ways with franchise receiving leader Mike Evans after a fruitful decade of service.