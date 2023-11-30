Is Geno Smith playing today vs Cowboys? Seahawks QB's status for Week 13 TNF explored

Geno Smith is not having his best season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023. Nonetheless, the quarterback has still put his team in contention to reach the playoffs.

As we head into Week 13 of the season, Seattle fans have been concerned with reports of Smith's elbow injury. Some are also curious to learn whether the signal-caller will play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday;

Is Geno Smith playing today vs. Cowboys?

Barring any late injury or setback, Geno Smith should start as the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback against the Dallas Cowboys today. He's listed as active on the team's roster.

Smith picked up his right elbow injury in Seattle's Week 11 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. Although he featured in the Week 12 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, he looked far from his best.

However, Smith's right elbow has been feeling much better this week, according to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who said on Tuesday:

"He (Smith) was out there running practice and putting on a show for us as he does every week throwing the football all over the place. He did that exactly.

"He was full go the whole time, and that was not the case (last week). We don't want to make a big deal about it, but it was pretty obvious it was a big difference."

Geno Smith has racked up 2,584 yards and 12 touchdowns on 236 passes, across 11 games this season. The Seahawks are second in the NFC West with a 6-5 record.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks: TV schedule and live stream details

The Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 13 game will air on Amazon Prime Video. Fans in Dallas can catch the game live on the local channel KDFW (FOX/4), while those in Seattle can watch the game on KCPQ (FOX/13).

The Cowboys vs. Seahawks matchup can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks

: Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks Stadium : AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Date : Thursday, Nov. 30

: Thursday, Nov. 30 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : KDFW (FOX/4 for locals in Dallas) and KCPQ (FOX/13 for locals in Seattle)

: KDFW (FOX/4 for locals in Dallas) and KCPQ (FOX/13 for locals in Seattle) Streaming: Amazon Prime Video and Fubo TV