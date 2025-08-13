"Is he going to wear down?": NFL insider raises major question at Jayden Daniels amid MVP talks

The Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will have all eyes on him as he enters year two of his NFL career. He had a dream rookie season where he managed to break all the existing franchise records and lead the team to its first-ever NFC championship game in 33 years while also recording the highest-winning season since 1991.

Ad

Owing to these achievements, he now finds himself in the MVP conversation heading into 2025 while also being named a tier two quarterback, which is pretty significant since he has only been in the league for a year. Reacting to this news, NFL insider Mike Sando shared his insights on Daniels' progress and what experts think about his future in the league.

Sando mentioned there haven't been any major red flags or faults that executives pointed out in the recent voting for QB rankings. However, a major concern lies in his health condition and ability to stay fit throughout the season. Last year had been a big one for him, but things could change instantly in the NFL.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“It's rare to get to the championship game with a rookie quarterback and a bottom-10 defense. In a place where, yes, the culture was better, but they haven't done anything there. So, he clearly drove it,” Sando said to Colin Cowherd on his podcast on Wednesday (Aug 13). [Timestamp - 11:30]

“I think everyone was very impressed with his poise. He's super elusive. I think the question probably is more about, you know, he's got banged up ribs, and he's not the thickest guy. Is he going to, you know, wear down or get banged up? But I didn't see any red flags. I don't hear any red flags. I look at it this way, though: Stroud and Herbert are the two other guys since I've been doing this that finished almost as high as him in their debut quarterback years,” he added.

Ad

Jayden Daniels shares his optimism about the 2025 season

The 24-year-old QB has maintained his poise this offseason while not letting his 12 games won from last year get the better of him. While speaking to the reporters on Monday, he mentioned that he had many areas to improve. Although he did not participate in the first preseason game, there are areas that demand improvement.

When asked about the preseason reps he has been getting and his plans for 2025, the QB dodged the question with a diplomatic response. He also added that he was building rapport with the wide receiver corps and the offense in general. Expect nothing less than a 12+ winning games season from Daniels & Co. in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension