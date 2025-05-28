"Is this guy afraid of competition?" - Travis Kelce calls out Team USA QB Darrell Doucette after NFL allows players to compete in 2028 LA Olympics

The NFL made major news last week when the league's owners approved NFL players to compete in the 2028 Olympics in the sport of flag football. Since this announcement, many fans and analysts have been quick to create some Team USA dream team rosters for the event, ones that generally include solely NFL players.

As a result, Darrell Doucette III, the current starting QB of the Team USA men's flag football team, has spoken out against NFL players coming in and taking him and his teammates roster spots.

"This is a sport that we've played for a long time, and we feel like we are the best at it and we don't need other guys." he stated.

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce clearly did not enjoy hearing these comments by Doucette and made clear that he thought that Doucette was simply "afraid of competition". Kelce made the comments on the popular 'New Heights Podcast' alongside his brother Jason Kelce on Wednesday.

"Is this guy afraid of competition? Just to have a tryout and the best players make the team. Boxing out other people from joining the sport because, 'I haven't played this specific style of football.'." (14:45) Kelce said.

Will Team USA be a combination of Flag Football and NFL players?

At this time, there has been no exact statement regarding what the makeup of the team will be or how tryouts will go for a spot on the coveted Team USA roster. Although information will likely be revealed closer to the 2028 Olympic Games, which are still a few years away from now, there is a good chance that NFL players form the majority of the US national team at the event.

The NFL is allowing one player from each National Football League franchise to compete in the Olympics in 2028. Although it is unclear how the whole situation will play out at this exact time, it is clear that Doucette does not want NFL players taking over the roster and Kelce does not understand why Doucette does not want to compete for the starting job.

