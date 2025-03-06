Is Hunter Renfrow retiring? Ex-Raiders star makes feelings known on making NFL comeback

Just because a player was not under contract for a year, it does not always mean that they are retired. Rumors around former Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow being officially retired from the National Football League were doing the rounds on Wednesday.

However, that was seemingly debunked as Renfrow quote tweeted the post and commented how he had been training to work on a comeback for the last two months.

Hunter Renfrow played for the Las Vegas Raiders from 2019-23 and in 73 games (23 starts) had 269 receptions on 363 targets for 2,884 yards (10.7 yards per catch) with 17 receiving touchdowns. However, he was not tendered a contract after the 2023 season and remained unsigned through free agency.

It appears that during the year away from the NFL, Renfrow worked as a recycling ambassador with ESS Industrial in South Carolina, as per a LinkedIn post. It will be interesting to see if there is a team that will take a flyer on the 29-year-old wide receiver.

What team makes the most sense to sign Hunter Renfrow this offseason?

The wide receiver free agent market is loaded with talent after a few Pro Bowl wide receivers were released in the last 48 hours. However, there is still going to be room for teams to sign wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. He has shown the ability to have an outstanding season, as evident by his 103-catch season that made him a Pro Bowler in 2021.

One team that can use a wide receiver like Renfrow is the New Orleans Saints. According to Over The Cap, they are sitting with -$47 million in cap space, and have but a week to get cap compliant. So it will be difficult to see the team getting free agents, even though they will have some openings as Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Dante Pettis are both unrestricted free agents.

Hunter Renfrow would not need a big contract and he could even sign on as a practice squad wide receiver until he proves he can get back to his old form.

