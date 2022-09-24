"I haven't seen Jackson Mahomes dancing on the sidelines yet this year and it's been phenomenal" - NFL fans wonder why Chiefs QB's brother hasn't posted videos this season

At this point, NFL fans all but expect Jackson Mahomes to post a TikTok video regularly. Patrick Mahomes' younger brother has made a name for himself on social media, always there to support the Kansas City Chiefs' QB. However, Jackson and his usual TikTok videos have not yet made an appearance this season.

With Mahomes rising to fame as the beloved Chiefs QB, his family has also landed under the watchful eye of the public. Jackson, who is also a content creator, has been fairly regular with his updates and videos.

Fans, always quick to notice a change, observed that Jackson Mahomes is yet to post a TikTok video this season. This mainly points toward his sideline videos, hyping up Mahomes and his games.

BirdGang🦅 @GordonsWord *whispers* I haven't seen Jackson Mahomes dancing on the sidelines yet this year and it's been phenomenal. *whispers* I haven't seen Jackson Mahomes dancing on the sidelines yet this year and it's been phenomenal.

Molly @FSUmollz Jackson Mahomes and Jeff Bezos are making a TikTok on the sideline as we speak Jackson Mahomes and Jeff Bezos are making a TikTok on the sideline as we speak

Oliver.jones @Oliverj99968691 @tootgail I’m surprised Jackson Mahomes didn’t do a TikTok this time @tootgail I’m surprised Jackson Mahomes didn’t do a TikTok this time

Shade Wilson @Boobiewatchr I don’t understand how Snapchat chooses what’s on your discover page..: cause why the fuck is Jackson Mahomes pulling his pants down on my shit. I’m ready to sue I don’t understand how Snapchat chooses what’s on your discover page..: cause why the fuck is Jackson Mahomes pulling his pants down on my shit. I’m ready to sue

Tate @tatesmith803 why is jackson mahomes constantly on my snapchat half naked bra how do i get that shit off there?????? why is jackson mahomes constantly on my snapchat half naked bra how do i get that shit off there??????

kcsharp @Sharpy22899 @RyanSharp90 @LeBatardShow Winston and Jackson Mahomes looking to partner up on a future TikTok video! @RyanSharp90 @LeBatardShow Winston and Jackson Mahomes looking to partner up on a future TikTok video!

Aaron Watershow @TopKaiki World needs more 17 year olds like Rosas and less dancing on Tik Tok like Jackson Mahomes. World needs more 17 year olds like Rosas and less dancing on Tik Tok like Jackson Mahomes.

Sean Thomas @iowa_sean How many TikTok dances do you think JuJu and Jackson Mahomes have done together? How many TikTok dances do you think JuJu and Jackson Mahomes have done together?

Though Jackson might have a dedicated set of supporters, most fans seem to be be a little glad about the lack of videos. Most considered it surprising, since Jackson regularly posts content. Some fans noted that its just the beginning of the season, and that he will start posting more content soon.

The Chiefs are two games into the season and have a 2-0 record. Jackson was at the opening game, posing proudly as the Chiefs opened their season.

Despite his reduced TikTok activity, Jackson has been active on YouTube and Instagram.

Jackson Mahomes shares heartfelt birthday wish for the Chiefs QB

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Earlier this month, Patrick Mahomes turned 27. Jackson did not fail to wish his brother a happy birthday on social media. He posted a sweet message and childhood photos.

"It’s been a wild ride, thank you for always being by my side, and guiding me. Love you & happy late birthday P"

Fans seemed to love the throwback photo, joining Jackson in wishing his brother. Of course, Jackson Mahomes has been actively tweeting about the Chiefs and their victories.

The influencer was particularly hyped after the 27-24 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, asking everyone to never doubt them. The Chiefs will play the Indianapolis Colts next.

