"NEVER EVER DOUBT US"- Jackson and Brittany Mahomes hyped after Chiefs beat Chargers on TNF Thriller

Thursday evening's highly-anticipated matchup between two of the game's best more than lived up to the hype between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The bout featured two heavyweights between the current and future greats of the NFL in Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Both exchanged blows in an evenly-matched nail-biter.

Mahomes would finish 24/35 with two touchdowns and 235 yards, with his counterpart tossing 33/48 for 334 yards and three touchdowns. The fight went the distance with the Chiefs emerging victorious, edging the Chargers 27-24. After the game, the Mahomes family took to Twitter with some well-earned celebratory remarks.

"Yea so 2-0!!! NEVER EVER DOUBT US" - Jackson Mahomes

Britney Mahomes followed that up with:

"That's a Winnnnnn."

At a time when Justin Herbert and the Chargers had control over the game, things changed dramatically. With the game knotted at 17 each and just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the unthinkable happened in a first-and-goal situation: Herbert threw a 99 yard pick-six.

JUSTIN HERBERT 99 YARD PICK 6. UNREAL

For the record, that pick-six was the first interception in the fourth quarter of a tie game this century, according to ESPN analytics.

Justin Herbert's Pick-6 was the only one this century to occur in the red zone in the 4th quarter of a tie game.

In a shocking turn of events, a seemingly inevitable scoring opportunity for the Chargers ended with a seven-point swing the other way. That made the score 24-17, Chiefs. Later in the quarter, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would add to their lead to widen the gap to 27-17.

An electrifying finish between the Chargers and Chiefs

: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws an incomplete pass as George Karlaftis #56 of the Kansas City Chiefs applies pressure

But Los Angeles weren't finished yet, fighting back with another rally of their own with 1:15 left on the game clock, on fourth and seven no less.

After all, what would a top-tier matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert be without a three-point lead and just over a minute left? Unfortunately, it was too little too late for Los Angeles, who were defeated by a final score of 27-24. As heartbreaking as this loss was, both teams can take a lot of positives from the match.

The aftermath of a thrilling TNF battle

Distraught and happy, fans took to social media from both ends of the emotional spectrum. The aftermath of which was almost as entertaining as the game itself, with some disgruntled fans tossing shade at Herbert.

Justin Herbert is not Derek Carr. He lacks the mental toughness required to play effectively through injury. Perhaps if Herbert spent more time making pre-snap reads in the Fourth Quarter than he did wincing, he'd have won the game. The moment, yet again, was too big for Justin.

Fascinating take considering San Diego's 24-year-old star under center led the charge to bring his team within three points at just over a minute. Others, however, gave credit where credit was due, from the opposition no less.

Got a heck of a team and one tough SOB as your QB. Great game. See you all in week 11 for another dog fight.

It's worth noting that Herbert led the attempted comeback with an apparent rib injury suffered earlier in the game on this hit.

Marky Mark @markkberger



WHAT A JOKE. IT’S ALSO A JOKE



YOU ARE A JOKE!!! JUSTIN HERBERT 100% MISSED ROUGHING THE PASSER CALL. THIS IS WHY THE RULE WAS MODIFIED. THE @NFL NEEDS TO BE BETTER. PROTECT OUR FUTURE STARS.WHAT A JOKE. IT’S ALSO A JOKE @KirkHerbstreit CALLING THIS A CLEAN HIT 🤡 #TNFonPrime YOU ARE A JOKE!!! JUSTIN HERBERT 100% MISSED ROUGHING THE PASSER CALL. THIS IS WHY THE RULE WAS MODIFIED. THE @NFL NEEDS TO BE BETTER. PROTECT OUR FUTURE STARS.WHAT A JOKE. IT’S ALSO A JOKE @KirkHerbstreit CALLING THIS A CLEAN HIT 🤡 #TNFonPrime YOU ARE A JOKE!!! https://t.co/i6jkjqSabQ

His status after the game was updated with L.A. fans holding their breath in hopes that the injury is nothing major.

Justin Herbert injury update: Chargers QB suffered possible rib injury vs. Chiefs, Brandon Staley says

All the young star would do upon his return is throw dimes like this to keep his team in the game against the early SuperBowl favorites.

WITH A BROKEN RIB JUSTIN HERBERT IS FIGHTING FOR CHARGERS +4 BETTORS



JUSTIN HERBERT IS FIGHTING FOR CHARGERS +4 BETTORS WITH A BROKEN RIBJUSTIN HERBERT IS FIGHTING FOR CHARGERS +4 BETTORS https://t.co/ylAf3EHmBo

All in all, it was a tilt worthy of the big stage in a possible AFC playoff preview between the two. Round two takes place in week 11 at the SOFI Stadium in Los Angeles. If round one is any indication of what to expect between Mahomes and Herbert, strap in because we're in for a wild ride.

