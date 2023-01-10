Is Jane Fonda a Tom Brady fan? Legendary American actress gushes over 'jaw-dropping' Buccaneers star

For many, Tom Brady is already the undisputed NFL GOAT. Actress Jane Fonda, who stars in a film with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB, seems to wholeheartedly agree. The legendary star raved about her experience, and how meeting Brady only aggravated her love for him.

Fonda, along with her co-stars Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno, were recently at the red carpet premiere of her movie '80 for Brady' at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Though she was asked about her struggles with cancer and her health, she also discussed Brady.

Apparently, Fonda was awestruck by Brady's presence. The 85-year-old agreed to Brady being the GOAT, even referring to the QB as 'gorgeous'.

"He is the GOAT," Fonda told Extra. "I was awestruck, to tell you the truth. I really was. My knees actually started to give away".

She continued:

That doesn’t happen too often… When anybody is as good as he is… you have to bow down and honor that… The best the world ever had, plus he is gorgeous."

However, Fonda isn't that much of a football fan, but loves to witness Tom Brady on the field.

“I have watched football and I watched Tom Brady play and it is jaw-dropping.”

The 45-year-old Brady is yet to comment on the movie or Jane Fonda's praise.

Will Tom Brady star in 80 for Brady alongside Jane Fonda?

According to the film's trailer, Fonda is leading her group of four friends to go watch the 2017 Super Bowl. Brady was still with the New England Patriots back then, and was about to play what many thought would be one of his final Super Bowl games.

The trailer addresses his age, with everyone claiming that he is almost 40, and might retire anytime soon.

Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons game

Though Tom Brady might not be playing the main lead in the movie, he will certainly play himself on the field. Whether he meets the women has not been revealed. There could be an extended cameo for Brady, and even a nice moment with Jane Fonda.

There's no dialogue for Brady apart from a loud and proactive 'let's go'.

Prior to his role in 80 for Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has appeared in movies like Stuck on You (2003) and Ted 2 (2015). His role in Stuck on You was him playing a computer, while also rocking the popular 2000s sideburns.

In Ted 2, Brady plays himself, appearing alongside Mark Wahlberg and the live bear, Ted.

