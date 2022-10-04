Jason Witten is something of a legend for the Dallas Cowboys franchise. He is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He ranks second in all-time career receptions and receiving yards by an NFL tight end, trailing only Tony Gonzalez. Witten needs no introduction to Dallas fans, even if the new generation of NFL fans weren't privileged to see him at his peak. The man was a wide receiver in a tight end's body and was a constant nightmare for defenders.

Is Jason Witten still playing football?

Jason Witten retired from the NFL in 2018, returned to the league in 2019, and retired for the second and last time following the 2020 season when he fittingly retired as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Witten was selected in the third round of the 2003 NFL draft with the 69th pick by the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are known for picking up late draft steals, but surely no one would have expected this pick to turn out as great as it did.

Wearing number 82, Witten was a big-game player. He made the Pro Bowl a staggering eleven times and played an NFL record (for a tight end) of 271 games. He was a one-team man until his single-season run with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Why did Jason Witten retire?

Witten was one of the most durable tight ends ever to lace up the cleats. He was an absolute tank that only missed one game in the entirety of his career. What's more, he started all career games until his final season playing for the Raiders, and only one away from the Cowboys.

He retired because he was not used to being used off the bench, and he had nothing to prove as a football player in the NFL.

Jason Witten's fantasy performance

Thanks to his elite blocking, intelligent route-running, and stellar leadership, Witten was a fantasy football dream in the league. During his time in the NFL, he was one of the most picked tight ends on the platform. This was thanks to his skillset, durability, and starting every game for a playoff contender.

He is obviosuly no longer an option in fantasy football as he has long since retired.

