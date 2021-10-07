Is Jerry Jones calling the shots for Cowboys? Jaylon Smith's release convinces Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe questioned the Dallas Cowboys about Jaylon Smith's release.

The three times Super Bowl champion (XXXII, XXXIII, XXXV), Pro Football Hall of Fame, former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens tight end, and co-host of the sports talk show Undisputed was not happy by the release of Jaylon Smith by the Dallas Cowboys.

Sharpe said he understands the business and has no problems with Smith's release, per se. What bothers the former player is how everything happened, and how the Cowboys managed the situation.

The Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy named the player as the team's captain on Sunday, and owner, CEO and general manager Jerry Jones released Smith on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter In-season surprise: Cowboys released LB Jaylon Smith, per source. In-season surprise: Cowboys released LB Jaylon Smith, per source.

What did Sharpe say about Smith's release?

In the latest edition of Undisputed, Sharpe stated:

"Just how out of the loop Mike McCarthy is. Mike McCarthy had just named this man defensive captain after the game in Carolina. Tuesday, Jerry Jones released him. That's just go to show you, Skip. We were talking about this. I said, 'All Mike McCarthy is, is a face. He has the title of head coach in name only.' He named the man captain on Sunday after the game. Jerry called him on Tuesday and released him. Mike McCarthy had no idea that this was going on. Skip, this is... I hate it! I understand the business. You covered for 40 years, I played for 14 years and have been around since. So we understand the casualties of this business, is win and losses. Can you help us win, or can you not? They believe, at this point in time, Skip, the other guys give them a better chance of winning, they moved on from Jaylon Smith."

The Hall of Famer has a point: how can a coach name a player a team captain if he is going to be released two days later? Assuredly, something like that harms the group's morale. If not even a captain is safe, who is it?

Jane Slater @SlaterNFL Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo A trade isn’t likely because the #Cowboys have already explored that option, source say, and he has the balance of his $7.2 million base salary for this season plus $9.2 million in injury guarantees next year. The latter part is a huge reason the team is moving on right now. twitter.com/mikegarafolo/s… A trade isn’t likely because the #Cowboys have already explored that option, source say, and he has the balance of his $7.2 million base salary for this season plus $9.2 million in injury guarantees next year. The latter part is a huge reason the team is moving on right now. twitter.com/mikegarafolo/s… Can confirm. My sources tell me the #Cowboys tried unsuccessfully to trade Jaylon Smith. “He did everything we asked him to” but ultimately the play of guys like Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch and I’m told perhaps increased use now of Jabril Cox led to the move bc of ⬇️ twitter.com/mikegarafolo/s… Can confirm. My sources tell me the #Cowboys tried unsuccessfully to trade Jaylon Smith. “He did everything we asked him to” but ultimately the play of guys like Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch and I’m told perhaps increased use now of Jabril Cox led to the move bc of ⬇️ twitter.com/mikegarafolo/s…

But this is far from the first time Jones has made a controversial choice regarding the Cowboys without consulting the head coach.

Cowboys' questionable releases by Jones

#1 DB Deion Sanders, 2000

Deion Sanders is arguably the best defensive back in NFL history, let alone in Cowboys history. Age catches up to the players, but Sanders was still a pivotal piece of the Cowboys in 1999. Instead, Jones thought it would be good to release the DB and start young. Sanders ended up signing with their division rivals, the Washington Football Team.

#2 RB Emmit Smith, 2003

Emmitt Smith is one of the greatest all-time running backs and the NFL's leading rusher. Smith was entering his 14th season and clearly was not the RB he once was, but that should not have pushed Jones' hand to release him. Out of respect and to keep a legend in the house, Jones should have let him finish his career with the Cowboys.

#3 LB DeMarcus Ware

2014 was a magical season for the Dallas Cowboys and perhaps the best Cowboys team since they won their last Super Bowl in 1996. As good as they were, fans probably forgot that Jones released their star pass rusher, DeMarcus Ware, before that season. Jones did what he has done before: part ways with a player once it seems like they lost a step. But he was wrong since Ware went on to win a Super Bowl in Denver.

Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson

Jimmy Johnson was the Cowboys' HC from 1989 to 1993. During that time, Johnson won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1992 and 1993.

Johnson and Jones mutually agreed to split, mainly due to their growing inability to work together. Johnson's relationship with Jones began to fall apart in 1993. It started with Jones wanting more say in player personnel decisions. Although Jones had the title of general manager, Johnson had the final say in football matters and was unwilling to give it up.

Not even back-to-back Super Bowl titles were enough to save Johnson from Jones' desire for control.

