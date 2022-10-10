Joe Flacco had one of the strongest arms in football, and he used that strong arm to constantly drag the Baltimore Ravens into the postseason. A divisive topic in the NFL has always been whether Joe Flacco is good, great, or overrated. Depending on your side, there are compelling arguments for your point.

Flacco has been a member of the NFL for longer than some casual fans have been watching, so it's no surprise that they can't remember how good he was, especially when his back was against the wall. Joe Flacco was a true mentality monster. He added grit, grind, and talent to every franchise he suited up for. That being said, there's a question here that we need to answer.

Is Joe Flacco still playing football?

Yes, Flacco is still playing football, and he was seen in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season playing for the New York Jets. The Jets re-signed Flacco on a one-year deal to serve as the backup for their young quarterback, Zach Wilson.

When Wilson suffered an injury in Week 1 of the season, the Jets needed a seasoned vet to steady the ship. Queue in Flacco, who steadied the Jets pretty admirably.

So yes, Flacco is still playing football at the age of 37, which isn't that old considering his position as a quarterback. However, it's been five years since Flacco was an undisputed starter. You would have to rewind to his days as a Baltimore Raven (pre-Lamar Jackson) for when he was last a QB1. So maybe it's time to hang up the cleats, or maybe not. Joe Flacco has earned the right to make that decision.

Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ NFL Passing Yards Leaders



1. Tua Tagovailoa: 739

2. Carson Wentz: 650

3. Joe Flacco: 616

NFL Passing Yards Leaders1. Tua Tagovailoa: 7392. Carson Wentz: 6503. Joe Flacco: 616https://t.co/VWLodX5iZa

Why is Joe Flacco playing backup to Zach Wilson?

Joe Flacco is playing backup to Zach Wilson because Jets coaches believe that Zach Wilson is their quarterback of the future. That's the reason they drafted him so high, and they are in the process of building a team that can compete around his skillset. Strong arm Joe had his time, as he has been in the league for almost two decades, playing in some of the best games in league history.

Hence, Flacco is playing backup to Zach Wilson because his time as a starter in the NFL seems to have expired. However, new York Jets coach Robert Saleh still has faith in Flacco, and who knows? Maybe he'll win back the starting spot from the pocket-sized competitor with time.

Robert Estes @BreakfastCarrot Ike Taylor summarizing Joe Flacco will always be funny to me. The man is Elite Ike Taylor summarizing Joe Flacco will always be funny to me. The man is Elite https://t.co/Sizk2K2LMP

Joe Flacco's fantasy performance

His fantasy football performance over the past decade has been topsy-turvy. The reason is that he has barely started football games since the Baltimore Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson.

It's such a shame, as prime Flacco would have been an actual beast in today's NFL. He has all the tools, stats, and grit to be a fantasy football league legend. However, we are in 2022, and Flacco is warming the bench for a young Jets QB named Zach Wilson.

Alex Gardner @Alex_Gardner25 One of my favorite plays in Ravens history, Troy Smith with a dime to… Joe Flacco??? #RavensFlock One of my favorite plays in Ravens history, Troy Smith with a dime to… Joe Flacco??? #RavensFlock https://t.co/Q7i921JBjd

So far this season, Flacco has ranked as the 29th-rated quarterback with 44.64 points at an average of 14.88 per game over three games. Not bad for a backup, but surely not good enough to warrant a spot as the starting quarterback for your fantasy football team, nor as a substitute.

Poll : 0 votes