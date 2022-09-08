Hilarious video of Donald Trump and Ted Cruz being asked if Joe Flacco is "elite" resurfaces upon news of him starting 2022-23 NFL season as Jets starter

Joe Flacco was recently named the New York Jets starter for the 2022-23 NFL season due to sophomore Zach Wilson’s knee injury suffered in the preseason. Flacco’s status as an elite signal-caller was once again called into question, with some past political leanings from Senator Ted Cruz and former president Donald Trump resurfacing.

The former Baltimore Ravens quarterback won a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP with the team in 2012. As a result, the Ravens rewarded Flacco with a 6-year $120 million contract. It raised some eyebrows at the time–in part because it was also the most lucrative deal in the NFL.

Soon after, pundits and fans alike wondered whether Joe Flacco was truly an elite quarterback or just a beneficiary of a strong Ravens defense and running game. Flacco would not live up to his Super Bowl MVP season or the big contract that he signed. He remained with the team until 2018 when the Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson as his replacement.

Most NFL fans wouldn't consider Joe Flacco an elite quarterback. However, when it comes to politicians, the definitive answer often escapes their responses. Senator Cruz sidestepped the Flacco question, perhaps in fear of alienating Maryland citizens.

Former president Donald Trump, on the other hand, did not shy away from the question and responded that Flacco is “actually a very elite quarterback.”

Now that Flacco is back in the New York limelight, the politicians may keep their opinions neutral or positive to avoid the ire of New York Jets fans.

Joe Flacco has a chance to rejuvenate his NFL career

Although the Jets want to see what they have in Zach Wilson, backup Joe Flacco has an opportunity to resuscitate his career if he can lead the Jets to some wins while Wilson is recovering. The team is on the upswing and has stocked several talented skill position players.

Elijah Moore's production in Joe Flacco's lone start last season: 11 targets, 8 receptions, 141 yards, 1 TD (WR3 on the week)

Second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore leads the receiver room along with veteran Corey Davis and rookie Garrett Wilson. Rookie running back Breece Hall figures to be a spark on the offense and sophomore running back Michael Carter will be in the mix as well.

If things line up right, Flacco may be getting more endorsements other than Ted Cruz and Donald Trump.

