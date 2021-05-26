NFL: Is Julio Jones related to Shannon Sharpe?

During a recent episode of Fox Sports' Undisputed, analyst Shannon Sharpe picked up his phone and called wide receiver Julio Jones on live television to ask him if wanted to play for the Dallas Cowboys. The phone call has led to many speculating whether Shannon Sharpe and Julio Jones are related.

Shannon Sharpe started the conversation by telling Jones that "it was his favorite uncle." He even went as far as calling Julio Jones nephew at one point during the conversation.

So what is the relationship between the former and current NFL stars?

Are Julio Jones and Shannon Sharpe relatives?

Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars

If you look up Julio Jones' relatives online, you will only find information about his mother, Queen Marvin, and his elder brother, Phillip. The Atlanta Falcons receiver's mother raised her two sons alone in a violent neighborhood in Alabama. Jones' brother Phillip sustained a gunshot wound that caused him to lose an arm.

This Julio Jones recruitment is getting out of hand 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2lmOVZyGrY — PFF (@PFF) May 24, 2021

It is unclear whether Julio Jones and Shannon Sharpe are directly related. With both being successful NFL stars, it's unlikely the duo have gone these many years without someone spotting their family history. The conversation between Jones and Sharpe was nothing more than two friends sharing mutual admiration for each other.

With Sharpe being much older than Jones, the analyst calling himself his uncle was most probably just an indication of the bond they have rather than them being related.

Did Shannon Sharpe unknowingly commit a felony by calling Julio Jones?

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins

If FOX did not stage the phone call between Shannon Sharpe and Julio Jones, they could be in legal trouble as they may have broken a California law.

The phone call falls under two-party consent law. In California, it's illegal to record a private telephone call without the consent of all parties involved.

While watching the show, it doesn't seem like Julio Jones knew that he was on national television. After Skip Bayless said he's "out of there" when Julio Jones implied that he did not want to join the Dallas Cowboys, the wide receiver realized he was on national television.

Julio Jones went from being open to not leaking any information other than saying that he "wants to win." Even if the call was staged, it's done the job and has people talking.