NFL: Julio Jones breaks silence, confirms request to be traded by the Falcons

It takes some courage for any NFL player to openly state that they want to be traded out of a team. In the 2021 NFL offseason, we've already seen several rumors of players wanting to be traded.

The first being Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson requesting to be traded after his unhappiness with how the organization was handling the offseason program. Then came veteran QB Aaron Rodgers, who was reportedly frustrated with the Green Bay Packers' front office.

But one player who silently asked to be traded several months ago is now shining a light on his situation. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones was live on the sports talk show 'Undisputed', and stated that he is "out of here."

This is huge: Shannon Sharpe called Julio Jones live on @undisputed: Julio said he's "out of there" when asked if he wants to stay in Atlanta. He also said he doesn't want to go to the Cowboys. "I want to win."



Holy cow. I don't think he knew he was live. pic.twitter.com/5D8cXjclQt — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 24, 2021

NFL: Jones requested for a trade months ago

Jones is no doubt one of the top-3 receivers in the league, having been successful with a QB like Matt Ryan and breaking several records. Unfortunately, with the way the Falcons are going and Jones slowly aging, he has realized it is time for him to possibly advance into the playoffs to try and win a Super Bowl.

The Falcons have reportedly been listening to trade offers for the 32-year-old receiver, and are seeking at least a first-round draft pick for Jones.

Falcons prefer not to trade Julio Jones in the NFC, but would do so for the right price. But now, with Jones wanting out of Atlanta, they are looking for the best value in either conference. https://t.co/D59vq0x9jz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2021

Jones told Shannon Sharpe on 'Undisputed' that that he does not want to be traded to the Dallas Cowboys because he wants to play for a team where he can win.

Considering the lack of cap space for the Cowboys and the team already having a trio receiving core consisting of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb, the fit would not make sense for the team.

Since Jones wants to win and likely will not restructure his contract, there are only a few teams that could take his contract. The Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, and the Washington Football Team are just a few potential contenders in the upcoming 2021 NFL season that could take on his contract.

Julio Jones averages 95.5 receiving yards per game in his career.



That’s the highest average in NFL history (min. 100 games). pic.twitter.com/lKcrHpJjv5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 24, 2021

Jones does not have any sort of trade clause embedded with his current contract, but as stated previously, he wants to win now. Of course, the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Denver Broncos could easily trade for Jones, but both teams are currently rebuilding or have yet to see what their signal-callers can do for their futures.

With OTA's starting for several teams and the announcement on live television, fans should expect Jones to be traded within a few weeks.