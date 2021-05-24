NFL Trade Rumors: 5 big trades that could still happen before the 2021 NFL season

The 2021 NFL off-season has been eventful, to say the least. NFL teams have drafted the players they want and rookie minicamps have already started. But there are still a number of great free agents left to be signed.

Here are five potential trades that could shake up the entire 2021-2022 NFL season if they happen.

Five NFL trades that could shake up the entire season

#1 Julio Jones to the New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

The New England Patriots have moved into the driver's seat to land Julio Jones, with recent reports that the star receiver wants to play with Cam Newton. It shouldn't surprise anyone that Julio Jones wants to play in New England. Bill Belichick is the most successful head coach in the NFL right now. The Patriots are making all the additions possible as they gear up to make another run at a Super Bowl.

Julio Jones will be a Patriot.



Speak it into existence. pic.twitter.com/3cC3j4c9m1 — Savage (@BOSTONSPORTSB) May 23, 2021

#2 Aaron Rodgers to the Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Aaron Rodgers' trade rumors have flooded the news feeds of NFL fans in recent weeks. These rumors have Rodgers landing with the Denver Broncos. With recent reports that the Packers want a quarterback to be involved in a trade for Rodgers, the Las Vegas Raiders make the most sense.

The Raiders can offer their quarterback Derek Carr and draft picks to sweeten the deal and land Rodgers this off-season. Las Vegas needs to win now and adding Rodgers definitely increases their chances of doing that.

#3 Deshaun Watson to the Washington Football Team or Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson will not have his day in court anytime soon and has posted videos of himself working out and gearing up for the new season. Watson is still insisting that he wants to be traded by the Houston Texans. There are two NFL teams that will give the Texans the best deal to land Watson before the season starts.

The Miami Dolphins is a name that has been swarming around Deshaun Watson since day 1 of the rumors. Miami isn't 100% committed to Tua Tagovailoa like everyone thinks they are. The Texans could swap quarterbacks with the Dolphins and a number of first-round NFL draft picks.

Deshaun Watson posts latest workouts on Instagram. Watson has been training entire offseason and staying in shape after requesting a trade and facing unresolved civil lawsuits: pic.twitter.com/QZ8WwVeeKi — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 19, 2021

Washington is a dark horse when it comes to landing Deshaun Watson. The Washington Football Team may not have a quarterback they can offer the Texans, but they can offer talented defensive players. Washington could sneak in and steal Watson from the Dolphins.

#4 Zach Ertz to the Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL: New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

The Jacksonville Jaguars just recently signed Tim Tebow to play tight end for their offense in 2021. This signing seems more like a business deal than Tebow being a contributor on the field. Zach Ertz is the best available tight end through a trade.

Jacksonville is on their last strike. They're throwing a Hail Mary with hiring Urban Meyer, drafting Trevor Lawrence and signing Tim Tebow. If the Jaguars fail with the three big moves, it's likely that the franchise will be sold and relocated. Landing a reliable tight end is the final piece to their success puzzle, and Zach Ertz may well complete it.

#5 O'Dell Beckham Jr. to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp

O'Dell Beckham Jr. is coming off an ACL injury, but the Cleveland Browns look like they could be successful even without him. Baker Mayfield had a great season last year without Beckham Jr.. Cleveland can get a lot for O'Dell Beckham Jr., especially after Tom Brady has mentioned that he wants Beckham Jr. in Tampa.

The Browns could receive more defensive talent and draft picks for Beckham Jr. to help their chances at making a run at the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay has given Tom Brady everything he's wanted. So now that he wants O'Dell Beckham Jr., it's possible the Browns could deal him before the season starts.