NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should stay away from trading for Julio Jones

As crazy as it sounds, there are teams that should steer clear of getting into trade discussions with Atlanta Falcons veteran star Julio Jones. Jones is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL but there are teams that will not get better by adding him. However, he is still a great value and it will take a lot to land him in a trade with the Falcons.

Trade talks are heating up and NFL stars are willing to restructure their own contracts to land Julio Jones. DeAndre Hopkins posted on his Twitter account that he would definitely restructure his contract to land Jones. A.J. Brown has made it clear that he will give up his number 11 jersey if Julio Jones comes to the Titans.

The trade for Julio Jones will become a bidding war and these three teams should stay as far away as possible.

3 NFL teams that should steer clear of Julio Jones

#1 Philadelphia Eagles

As much as Jalen Hurts and the Eagles want Julio Jones, it just doesn't make sense to unload picks and a star player. The Eagles are in a rebuilding stage and adding a veteran doesn't help rebuild a franchise. Philadelphia will have to absorb Jones' big contract and could lost a first round pick.

The Philadelphia Eagles' wide receivers consist of Greg Ward, Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith. There isn't a wide receiver on the Eagles roster that is over the age of 25. Adding Julio Jones will only slow down the rebuilding process for the Eagles because he will take touches away from their young talent.

#2 Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are another team that needs to stay away from trading for Julio Jones. Dallas has a solid core group of wide receivers with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Adding Julio Jones doesn't make the Cowboys offense or team any better.

Dallas needs too much help in other areas on both offense and defense. They need a tight end, another good offensive lineman and on defense they need help all around. The Cowboys fan base wants to win more football games and adding Julio Jones doesn't do that for them.

#3 Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield already has a solid group of wide receivers, two great running backs and two good tight ends. Adding Julio Jones will give Mayfield too many options to choose from. Think about it: O'Dell Beckham Jr. was out with an injury and Baker Mayfield shone for the Browns.

Odell Beckham Jr. will return this season unless the Browns swap him for Julio Jones.

The Browns need to stay away. Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Odell Beckham Jr. are enough talent at the wide receiver position. Cleveland also drafted the speedster wide receiver out of Auburn, Anthony Schwartz, who will be more of a special teams threat but he's still an option at wide receiver.