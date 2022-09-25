Is Justin Herbert playing today?

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was injured in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was seen late in the fourth quarter holding his left side near his rib cage. But he was able to get back to his feet and try to rally the Chargers to a comeback. After Los Angeles' loss to Kansas City, it was reported that Herbert did suffer a rib injury that would require further testing.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @NFLGameDay #Chargers QB Justin Herbert is pushing to play, with a throwing session on Saturday providing a glimmer of hope; Meanwhile, #Ravens RB JK Dobbins is making his debut today. From @NFLGameDay: #Chargers QB Justin Herbert is pushing to play, with a throwing session on Saturday providing a glimmer of hope; Meanwhile, #Ravens RB JK Dobbins is making his debut today. https://t.co/cvbytSG5sk

Last week, it was announced that the 24-year-old had suffered fractured rib cartilage. While playing with the injury is possible, his pain tolerance is what would indicate whether he could take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

He received an injection on Thursday that helped resolve the pain somewhat, which apparently helped ease it.

Will Justin Herbert start against the Jacksonville Jaguars?

On Sunday afternoon, Adam Schefter tweeted the following:

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert is active and starting today. Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert is active and starting today.

In what is truly a late-game decision, it has been announced that Herbert will be suiting up with his team.

To bring everyone up to speed, on Sunday morning, it was reported across several different media outlets that Justin Herbert would be a true game-time decision. This wasn't great news for Fantasy Football owners looking to start the quarterback against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Friday afternoon, his ability to start looked doubtful, and backup quarterback Chase Daniel took the first team reps with the Chargers offense.

On Saturday afternoon though, Herbert was able to throw successfully with limited pain. This gave him and the team a lot of hope for Sunday. He will do so again in pre-game warmups and then make the decision whether to receive another injection to ease his pain.

The situation with the Chargers quarterback receiving an injection is reminiscent of his rookie season. Then Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor received a pre-game pain injection, and his lung was punctured during the procedure, leading to him being rushed to the hospital. This ultimately led to Herbert being named the starting quarterback.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday that, if he does, in fact, receive the injection, there will be an ultra-sound imaging monitor assisting in the process.

Chris Mortensen @mortreport If Justin Herbert chooses to take a pain injection today, it will be done with the assistance of an ultra sound imaging monitor to guide the administering doctor to appropriate site.

Sources say Herbert received an injection to practice on a (limited) basis with mixed results. If Justin Herbert chooses to take a pain injection today, it will be done with the assistance of an ultra sound imaging monitor to guide the administering doctor to appropriate site.Sources say Herbert received an injection to practice on a (limited) basis with mixed results.

The third-year quarterback has been adamant about starting Sunday's game at home at SoFi Stadium. He will wear extra padding around his rib cage, which could help if he takes a hit. But the overall throwing motion could be where the majority of his pain stems from.

The Chargers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are coming off a win against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday.

Despite suffering a rib injury in Week 2, the quarterback did have solid numbers against the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs. He went 33/48 in completions, throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the 27-24 loss.

