Is Kelee Ringo injured? Possible reasons explored as teams overlook Georgia CB at 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is a place where dreams can come true. However, as Kelee Ringo experienced, It is also a place where life-changing plot twists can leave players questioning everything they've ever done. For those players who have sweat, toiled, and gone all-in on getting to the league, the NFL Draft could feel like a firing squad.

Cornerback Ringo could be feeling these sensations as the first two days of drafting have passed and the cornerback still has no job. At this point, before throwing the baby out with the bathwater, he and fans of the cornerback are currently searching for answers. Why did this happen?

Was it injury concerns or is it that his talent simply hasn't lived up to the hype in the eyes of general managers?

When it comes to injury concerns, the player appears to have none. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, his agent said in a text message that there were "no medical concerns" at all.

In 2020, according to NFL Draft Lounge, the cornerback had an offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum. However, since then, he's not missed a game.

Kelee Ringo at 2023 Combine

He has been listed as a player with several pros to his game. From a purely athletic standpoint, Ringo serves as one of the best entering the league. In a class with Anthony Richardson, that is something to behold. He also has excellent awareness and coordination with the football.

However, the cornerback isn't invincible. He struggles in contested catches and in contact at the line of scrimmage. He also struggles in the middle of the field at times. In professional football, where wide receivers rarely get wide-open looks, being at a disadvantage in contested catch situations could prove deadly.

In other words, he can be seen right now as a player that can keep up with everyone, but might fold if tested. Opponents will quickly key-in on him if that's the case. Will the cornerback be on an NFL roster by the end of the month?

