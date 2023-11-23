Is Kenneth Walker playing today vs 49ers? Seahawks RB's status for Week 12 explored

Running back Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks suffered an oblique injury early in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams.

It looked like he fell awkwardly under little to zero contact. The 23-year-old, though, stood up and left the field but immediately went to the sidelines with medical personnel.

During his press conference on Monday, Pete Carroll, the coach of the Seattle Seahawks, said that the team is still determining the extent of Walker's injury. Additionally, the seasoned coach said that the RB is not an injured reserve option.

The Michigan State product leads the club in carries (149) for 613 yards and six touchdowns, making him a vital component of the Seahawks' attack. If he were to miss tonight's Thanksgiving game against the San Francisco 49ers, it would be a major loss.

Kenneth Walker's status update: Will the running back play against the 49ers?

Running back Kenneth Walker III's participation against the San Francisco 49ers was always a long shot, especially given the short week the Seahawks have had before their Week 12 matchup.

Walker won't play tonight, according to indications made by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Walker won't play against the Niners, but quarterback Geno Smith is expected to, according to Rapoport's source.

"We need to give him some time to return and settle down, so it will take a few days." Carroll made this statement regarding Walker over the week: "They're trying everything they can to get through that, and we'll see how it goes.”

The coach's statement suggests that Walker might miss both this week's Thursday Night Football game and the one the Seahawks play next week. That's because they have another short week to prepare for Week 13's Thursday game against the Dallas Cowboys.

With only one win separating the Seahawks from San Francisco atop the summit of the NFC West going into Week 12, Walker's injury is a major setback for Seattle.

Following an amazing rookie campaign in which he placed second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year vote, Walker has continued to be a reliable option for the Seahawks. Zach Charbonnet, a rookie running back, will likely see more workload while Kenneth Walker is sidelined.

This season, Charbonnet has accumulated 261 yards. He finished with 47 yards on 15 rushes against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.