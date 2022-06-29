Is Kim Pegula dead? Bills provide update on co-owner's health to end death rumors on Twitter

Buffalo Bills owner Kim Pegula was rumored to have passed away on social media. However, as with what tends to happen on the internet, lies are told without any substantiated facts to back them up. Spectrum News 1 BUFF reporter Rachel Hopmayer gave the following update on the situation:

"Per patient information representative, I can confirm that Kim Pegula is hospitalized in the ICU at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional."

In a statement released by the family, it was revealed that the Bills co-owner is facing some unexpected health issues:

“Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues. We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side. We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy.”

Buffalo's starting quarterback Josh Allen spoke highly of Kim Pegula in a statement following the family's update:

"We're all praying for them, and we appreciate everyone in the community praying for them as well. [Kim's] done so much for our organization, and we all love her so much. Again, as a team we're saying our prayers, and we just ask that you guys do the same for us, please."

In a pre-training video conference, head coach Sean McDermott had this to say:

"All of our thoughts and prayers are with Kim and the family. They've done so much for me, my family, our team and the city of Buffalo. Let them know our thoughts and prayers are with them. Giving them the privacy they need is important.”

Kim Pegula made history with her ownership of the Bills and Sabres

Kim Pegula is a busy woman, doubling as president and CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment while also serving as the president and co-owner of the Bills and the Buffalo Sabres. She made history in 2014 as the first woman ever to become the team president of both an NFL and NHL franchise.

The family owns two NLL franchises in the Buffalo Bandits and the Rochester Nighthawks. They also own the Sabres' affiliate, the Rochester Americans.

Earlier this year, a new $1.4 billion stadium for the Bills in Orchard Park, New York was agreed upon. Buffalo Bills Stadium is set to open up in 2026. Buffalo will enter the 2022 season as early favorites to win not just the AFC, but the Super Bowl itself.

It will be interesting to see if the Bills can live up to the hype when the season kicks off later this year.

