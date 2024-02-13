Is Lana Del Rey a 49ers fan? Singer sported custom leather jacket in $1,000,000 Super Bowl suite with Taylor Swift

Grammy-nominated singer Lana Del Rey was at the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift. The two are dear friends and collaborators, with Del Rey featuring on and contributing to Swift's Album of the Year, Midnights. Naturally, they were together in the stands.

Swift was there to support her boyfriend, but fans noticed, and a social media post pointed out, that Del Rey had a different logo on her outfit, which was fashionable and understated.

This prompted questions of whether or not Del Rey is a San Francisco 49ers fan, since she had their logo adorned on her jacket. It was a custom vintage patch, one that was specially added to the jacket. That certainly suggests that she's at least partial to the squad.

Does Lana Del Rey support the San Francisco 49ers?

With her friendship to Taylor Swift, who was clearly rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs, it wouldn't make sense for Lana Del Rey to go against the grain in that sense, since they did share a $1 million suite together.

To her credit, she didn't go there to ruffle feathers and she removed the jacket in the climate controlled suite.

She likes the 49ers, but she also likes Swift and probably understood that the situation didn't call for any clashing fandoms. So if she is a fan, she's not necessarily a die-hard.

She was in the suite with Swift, Ice Spice, Brittany Mahomes, Donna Kelce, Jason Kelce and so many others, who were largely all there cheering for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.

Fortunately for them, though not so much for the Did you know there's a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard? The Chiefs were able to pull out the victory in an instant classic, winning on the last play with a touchdown pass at the end of overtime.