"Is he at more lawsuits than NFL wins now?" - NFL Redditors react to reports suggesting six more lawsuits will be filed against Deshaun Watson 

If recent reports are to be believed, then the investigation into Deshaun Watson and all parties involved is far from over. Other parties include the NFL, Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans. Watson already has 26 sexual assault cases lobbied against him, with two coming very recently.

According to Mike Florio, there could be at least six more coming, which would put the overall total to an astounding 32 cases.

This news has shocked some NFL fans, who have had interesting reactions thus far. One fan thinks he might have more lawsuits than wins in the league.

Timeline of Deshaun Watson events

In January of 2021, Deshaun Watson requested a trade from the Houston Texans because he was displeased with management.

Shortly thereafter, in March, the first lawsuit was filed by lawyer Tony Buzbee. Watson denied everything, saying:

"I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected."

The following day saw two more lawsuits filed against the quarterback. The day after that, the league announced they were investigating and four more lawsuits were filed.

Over the course of the next couple of weeks, the total number of lawsuits rose to 22. On April 2, the Houston Police announced that they were also investigating Watson.

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

One lawsuit was dropped due to privacy issues, but on April 14, another suit was brought forward, bringing the number back to 22.

About a year after the initial lawsuits were filed, Watson was eventually traded to the Browns.

On May 31 of this year, one more case was filed and was followed by another on June 6.

The NFL is yet to determine a punishment, although a hearing is ongoing.

