Is LeBron James buying an NFL team? Lakers superstar reveals interest in becoming NFL owner 

Could LeBron James be the next NFL owner? As the sale of the Washington Commanders becomes imminent, many of the world's wealthiest people have shown interest in purchasing the team.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay-Z have reportedly been in talks recently about possibly teaming up to purchase the team, while actor Matthew McConaughey has also recently stated that he would be interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders.

Although James' name has not been at the top of the list of possible owners for the Commanders, this might change soon.

He was recently asked by Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times if the media was possibly underestimating his interest in becoming an owner in the National Football League. He simply replied:

"Possibly"

Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports I asked LeBron James if we’ve maybe undersold interest in NFL ownership - “possibly” he said with a grin. I asked LeBron James if we’ve maybe undersold interest in NFL ownership - “possibly” he said with a grin.

The NBA star spoke about the lack of diversity in NFL ownership this past summer and wants to own an NFL team someday. Mellody Hobson became the first black NFL owner this summer as a part of the Denver Broncos' ownership group.

Although the NBA star has made a fortune throughout his career along with successful business ventures, whether or not he can fully afford a multi-billion dollar NFL franchise is up for question.

LeBron James net worth: Can Lakers superstar afford to buy an NFL team?

LeBron James was the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. Throughout his 20 year career, he has won four NBA titles and MVP awards and also become quite the investor and businessman.

According to Forbes, Lebron James is worth $1 billion as of June 2022 and is the first NBA player in league history to achieve that net worth while still playing .

That makes him the first NBA player in history to cross a $1 billion net worth while still active. LeBron James has officially become a billionaire, according to @Forbes That makes him the first NBA player in history to cross a $1 billion net worth while still active. LeBron James has officially become a billionaire, according to @Forbes.That makes him the first NBA player in history to cross a $1 billion net worth while still active. https://t.co/rw8vAB9Zf9

Some of his investments include Blaze Pizza, in which he invested under $1 million in 2012, with the company becoming worth over $25 million five years later. Although he has investments in other businesses, last year, he began investing in professional sports teams as well.

In 2021, he joined the Fenway Sports Group that owns the Boston Red Sox, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing and Liverpool FC. He and WNBA star Renee Montgomery were also part of a group that bought the WNBA team the Atlanta Dream.

The Washington Commanders were purchased by Daniel Snyder in 1999 for around $850 million and is likely to be sold for about $5.5 billion. If LeBron James were to express interest in purchasing the Commanders, he would need an ownership group to help cover the hefty price tag.

