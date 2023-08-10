Is Mac Jones playing today? Update on Patriots QB for Week 1 preseason game vs Texans

In the first of three exhibition preseason games for both teams, the Houston Texans will come to the New England Patriots' home field on Thursday night.

Unfortunately, Patriots fans hoping to see the likes of Mac Jones, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Matthew Judon and Kyle Dugger will likely be let down. That's because it's unlikely that these players will face the Texans.

Given the substantial work Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley put in throughout practice, as well as the scout-team practices Jones got on Monday and Tuesday, it's likely that Jones will not play this game. He had missed the first game of the preseason last summer, too.

According to the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan, Mac Jones and most of the first-team offense won't play against the Texans this Thursday.



Along with Jones, Stevenson, Parker, Bourne, Henry, Gesicki aren't likely to suit up.

Although it appears nearly certain that Jones will open the new season as the starter, it's expected that New England will give second quarterback Bailey Zappe the opportunity to shine.

While the Texans have not officially declared CJ Stroud to be the starter for the regular season, life with the second-overall selection has already begun. Stroud has demonstrated his ability to complete passes needed to direct a high-powered offense.

Although he has shown some concerns, as you would expect from an inexperienced quarterback, his skills and potential seem unmatched.

What should New England Patriots fans look out for in preseason?

While Bailey Zappe, a second-year quarterback, waits in the background, the Patriots will keep running on the Mac Jones rail.

Zappe was selected in the fourth round last year, while Jones was selected with the 15th overall choice two years ago.

Do the New England Patriots have a top 10 offense?

The New England Patriots had a miserable season in 2022. One of the topics that came up frequently in expert discussions was Mac Jones' inexperience in crucial situations.

Since the end of the 2022 season, the team has acquired somef intriguing players, including Mike Gesicki, Christian Gonzalez and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

As the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys will be among the Patriots' tough opponents in the new season, roster chemistry should be a priority in preseason if they wish to make the postseason.