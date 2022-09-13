Is there ManningCast tonight? Full schedule for 2022-23 NFL season revealed

Eli and Peyton Manning started the ManningCast alternate stream on ESPN2 for a number of Monday Night Football games during the 2021-22 NFL season. To many's joy, they will be back in 2022 for 10 weeks of the campaign.

ManningCast has become a weekly trending Twitter topic not only because of the banter between the two 2x Super Bowl champion brothers, but because of the apparent 'curse' fans feel the stream has frequently put on weekly player guests.

Will there be ManningCast during the Seahawks vs. Broncos?

Peyton and Eli Manning will be back on ESPN2 for the first Monday Night Football game of the season. The two will hopefully have plenty to share about Russell Wilson's career with the Seattle Seahawks, as Wilson's Denver Broncos will be visiting Seattle for both teams' 2022 openers.

Wilson has been highly critical of his former team, venting about pass protection and a perceived lack of say in personnel decisions. He even made multiple mentions of his legacy by pointing out the nearly 400 times he'd been sacked during his Seahawks tenure.

He was hit the most of any player in his first nine seasons since the 1970 merger, per ESPN Stats & Information. Wilson, as you can imagine, believed that it was way too many times.

Former Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin shared that he foresaw Wilson leaving Seattle for a long time:

"From my vantage point, the divorce was inevitable and was many years in the making. The reasons are multiple, but ultimately, I think it comes down to a difference of pursuits."

How to watch ManningCast during Monday Night Football between Seahawks and Broncos

The 10 scheduled ManningCast games will be broadcast on ESPN2, while four will also appear on ESPN+. The next show will take place in Week 3 when the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas had just lost starter Dak Prescott for 6-8 weeks with a hand injury suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Sunday Night Football.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Guests on the first ManningCast of the season:



- Saquon Barkley

- Shannon Sharpe

Of course, the Broncos were the team Peyton won his second Super Bowl ring with during his final professional season back in 2015-16. Perhaps he may have some insight into how the Broncos organization is doing with its new quarterback.

