Is there ManningCast tonight during Rams vs. 49ers? Full guest list for Monday Night Football announced

Perhaps the best feature of the 2021 season regarding broadcasts has been ESPN creating the Manningcast on ESPN2. Manningcast is an alternative broadcast during Monday Night Football, with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning as commentators along with other important sports figures coming in as guests.

It's nothing new to see NFL players and coaches in the booth, but the way the Mannings call the game is completely different from the regular broadcast way. The guests are special as well: they're not restricted to football players, so you can get an insight into a lot of interesting stuff as well.

Check out our guide about Week 10's Manningcast on Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

StatMuse @statmuse The Manning Curse: Players are 0-6 after appearing on the ManningCast this season.



— Josh Allen on Week 8, lost Week 9 The Manning Curse: Players are 0-6 after appearing on the ManningCast this season.— Kelce on Week 1, lost Week 2— Russ on Week 1, lost Week 2— Gronk on Week 2, lost Week 3— Stafford on Week 3, lost Week 4— Brady on Week 7, lost Week 8— Josh Allen on Week 8, lost Week 9 https://t.co/NLKxqsxXmG

Manningcast: Where and when to watch?

If you want to pick the brains of Peyton and Eli, former NFL quarterbacks who have both won multiple Super Bowls, then you need to watch Monday Night Football through ESPN2, the secondary channel.

The Manning brothers signed a contract with the network to broadcast 10 of the 17 Monday Night Football games this year. They were present during weeks 1 to 3, were absent from weeks 4 to 6, returned in Weeks 7 and 8, missed last week, and are back again.

It's not publicly known whether Peyton and Eli will broadcast the first Monday Night Football playoff game ever, to happen in January. This will be their sixth transmission this year, and there's no calendar available as to whether they're going to broadcast during a given week or not.

Who are going to be the guests for Week 10 Manningcast?

The list of guests for Manningcast's Week 10 has been made public earlier on Monday.

There will be no active players this time. Is this because of the Manningcurse? Who knows. Still, no active players.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Al Michaels, Phil Mickelson, Draymond Green and Philip Rivers will be guests on tonight’s Monday Night Football ManningCast.



No current NFL players this week... Al Michaels, Phil Mickelson, Draymond Green and Philip Rivers will be guests on tonight’s Monday Night Football ManningCast.No current NFL players this week...

The first confirmed guest is Al Michaels, who himself is a former Monday Night Football broadcaster. From 1986 to 2006, Michaels was the play-by-play caller of MNF, moving to NBC and Sunday Night Football in 2006.

After Michaels, the next guest is Phil Mickelson, a 51-years old golf player who has 45 PGA Tour wins, the 8th-most all-time. Mickelson was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012.

The third guest is Draymond Green, a 3-time NBA Champion and All-Star for the Golden State Warriors. Green is known for his hard play and his personality, so this will certainly make for a good appearance.

Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders

Finishing the list, the Mannings will be joined by Philip Rivers, the former NFL quarterback who's now head coach for a high school football team.

