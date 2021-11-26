Is Mark Ingram playing today vs Buffalo Bills? Latest on Saints RB

The Buffalo Bills take on the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving and Mark Ingram's status is causing everyone affiliated with the Saints to sweat. Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram are one of the most lively duos in the NFL and ideally you would want to have them both fit at any time. With Alvin Kamara out, the Saints would have liked to have Mark Ingram playing for sure. But will that come to pass? Here is the latest.

Mark Ingram injury update: Will he play for the Saints tonight?

Alvin Kamara is already dealing with a knee injury for the New Orleans Saints and is expected to miss his second straight game this week. This left the Saints waiting until the very end on the fitness of Mark Ingram.

But it seems that the Saints are cursed with running backs and knees. Mark Ingram also had a swelling in his knee that forced him to miss the last practice session. However, the Saints were hoping that he would be able to suit up on gameday.

Alex Moretto @alexjmoretto Full week of practice for Taysom Hill, while Alvin Kamara is out and Mark Ingram likely out after another DNP.



That plan seems to have fallen apart and now Mark Ingram will not play against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. He could not shake off the injury and this means that Tony Jones is in line to start. Tony Jones has 79 yards on 22 rushing attempts for a 3.6 yards average per attempt. He also 10 receiving yards of 4 receptions. With both the top running backs out for the New Orleans Saints, this is his moment to shine and one that both him and the Saints will be hoping he grabs with both hands.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Saints HC Sean Payton told @JayGlazer that RB Mark Ingram (knee) is not expected to play tonight vs. Buffalo. So Saints will be without Alvin Kamara and Ingram. Expect to see Tony Jones and possibly some Ty Montgomery in the backfield as well. #Saints HC Sean Payton told @JayGlazer that RB Mark Ingram (knee) is not expected to play tonight vs. Buffalo. So Saints will be without Alvin Kamara and Ingram. Expect to see Tony Jones and possibly some Ty Montgomery in the backfield as well.

It would be brutally unfair for the New Orleans Saints, who would have been looking to exploit the same holes in the Buffalo Bills defense that Jonathan Taylor opened last week. With no disrespect to all those who will suit up today, having both Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram today would have been ideal, not having one of them might have been manageable, but not having both of them is unfortunate.

There is no timeline on Mark Ingram's return at the moment, though considering that it is just swelling and the Saints waited until the last moment today to rule him out, it looks like he will be back sooner rather than later. It does not seem to be a long-term injury but that does not help the Saints today.

