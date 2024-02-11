Is Marquez Valdes-Scantling playing in the Super Bowl? Latest on Chiefs WR for 49ers faceoff

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will play in Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Valdes-Scantling was listed on the injury report for the Chiefs this week with an oblique injury, but the wide receiver was a full participant all week, meaning he will be playing tonight in the Super Bowl.

The wide receiver has played in all three Chiefs playoff games this season and will suit up in the Super Bowl.

Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 injury report: What happened to Marquez Valdes-Scantling?

It's uncertain when the setback occurred, but it doesn't appear serious, as he will be in the lineup on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs have some key injuries heading into Super Bowl 58.

Chiefs injury report:

Joe Thuney, G, Pectoral (OUT)

Charles Omenihu, DE, Knee (OUT)

Skyy Moore, WR, Knee (Questionable)

Jerick McKinnon, RB, groin (Questionable)

Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, quad (questionable)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling turned season around

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has had a very up-and-down season this year.

Valdes-Scantling dealt with plenty of drops early in the season and appeared to lose Patrick Mahomes' trust. However, he has rebounded and made two big catches against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, which helped seal the win for the Chiefs.

"MVS has done a really nice job," coach Andy Reid said, via USA Today. "He had a couple big drops early in the season, and he just kept working. He’s mentally tough. He’s smart. He understands the offense. So, he just pounded through it and he worked at it."

In the AFC championship game, Valdes-Scantling recorded two receptions for 38 yards. He finished the season with 21 receptions for 315 yards and one touchdown.

Who is favored to win Super Bowl 58?

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-point favorites to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday.

The Chiefs will be underdogs for the third straight game, which Kansas City is using as motivation.

"It kind of lit a fire under some guys, including myself," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, via TSN. "At the end of the day, it's playoff games. You want to win.

"This is what you play for, and I think that fire — regardless of if we were an underdog or not — would have been lit because this is the time of year that you work for, and you put in those hard practices for."

Super Bowl 58 is set to kick off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.