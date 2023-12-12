Is Max Duggan in the NFL? Ex-TCU star handed major lifeline after Justin Herbert's injury

When one door closes, another opens, and for rookie quarterback Max Duggan, this is especially true. Drafted to the Los Angeles Chargers, Duggan has not been sighted at all this season was thought to sit behind Justin Herbert and learn in the shadows of the practice squad.

Now with Herbert's finger injury ruling him out for the rest of the season, the door of opportunity has swung open.

For Duggan, the former TCU quarterback, who led his team to the College Football National Championship game last season, is getting a crack being on an NFL roster.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Duggan has been promoted to the Chargers' 53-man roster and we imagine that he will serve as Easton Stick's backup.

Could Max Duggan see the field this season?

With the Chargers' season looking bleak at 5-8, if losing continues under Stick and the playoffs become unattainable, then there could be likely for the Chargers to see what they have in Duggan.

Granted, there are just four games left in the Chargers' season and with no Justin Herbert, they aren't giving L.A. a chance at the postseason.

So, if Easton Stick loses the next two games and looks out of his depth, we might see Duggan get his first NFL snaps. but right now, that seems like a long shot, but being a back-up in the NFL, if Stick has to come out fo the game for any reason, it will be Max Duggan under center for the Chargers.

Chargers and Branden Staley facing another wasted season

While Max Duggan's promotion to the Chargers active roster is a good thing for the player, the Chargers' season has been one that has seriously underwhelmed.

Heading into the season, the team, who had just hired offensive wizard Kellen Moore from the Dallas Cowboys, were expected to at least reach playoffs. However, this hasn't eventuated.

The Chargers are 1-4 in their last five games and haven't scored more than 20 points in that stretch, which also includes points totals of six and seven in their last two games.

With Staley on the hottest of hot seats, many think that come season's end, L.A. will be making a coaching change.

But for now, they have two young quarterbacks to lead them through the final part of the season in Stick and Max Duggan as they look to try and salvage something from the year.