Is Maxx Crosby leaving the Raiders? DE sends Mark Davis an ultimatum over HC vacancy 

The vibes have been vibing in the Raiders locker room since Josh McDaniels was fired. Antonio Pierce took over from McDaniels and ended the season with a winning record, with the Raiders going 5-4 under his helm.

Naturally, that prompted calls for Pierce to be handed the job full-time, with Maxx Crosby also making his preference clear.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Crosby has informed the Raiders that he will explore a trade if the franchise doesn't name Pierce their head coach for 2024.

It's important to note that exploring a trade request isn't exactly the same as requesting a trade, though it does appear the star defensive end has somewhat served franchise owner Mark Davis an ultimatum when it comes to Pierce.

Last week, Crosby told reporters:

"There's only 32 [NFL] head coaches in the whole world so you've got to find a leader of men. When you've got one of them in the building currently, I don't know why you would let them go."

Davante Adams echoed that view the same week, saying:

"It's obviously who I want. That's my vote and I've been vocal about that. That's basically how the whole locker room feels and with good reason."

For what it's worth, it's likely that Crosby and Adams both get their wish. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early on Saturday, January 13, that Pierce is the leading candidate to be named head coach of the franchise.

NFL Rumors: Titans set to interview Antonio Pierce for HC vacancy

The Raiders aren't the only team in the NFL looking to hire a head coach. As things stand, there are seven vacancies in the league including the one in Sin City - Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and the Tennessee Titans.

It appears the Titans have also taken notice of what Pierce has done for the Raiders.

Per the NFL Network, the Titans have requested permission from the Raiders to interview Pierce for their vacancy. He is expected to interview with Tennessee's hierarchy this weekend since NFL teams cannot legally hold in-person interviews with potential candidates who are already employed by other teams until the divisional round.

If Pierce chooses to leave town, the Raiders have a plan.

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline reported that the franchise is "pressing hard" for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Pauline's report read:

"Word inside the league is that both the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers are pressing hard to make Harbaugh their head coach in 2024. There are unconfirmed rumors that both teams have put initial proposals in front of Harbaugh’s team, which I’m told is being led by agent Don Yee, whom Harbaugh hired last week.

"There has been speculation the hiring of Yee is a sign the Raiders have the upper hand -- rumors that I’ve been told are completely true."