Is Melanie Collins dating Alex Rodriguez? NFL reporter and MLB legend spotted together in matching white outfits

Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez may have struck out with Jennifer Lopez, but it looks like he’s back in the love game with NFL reporter Melanie Collins.

The pair has been spotted this week enjoying the French coast in Saint Tropez on a multi-million dollar superyacht. Rodriguez and Collins were seen sporting matching white outfits as they hit the local shopping boutiques.

A-Rod and his friends visited the same exclusive stores just hours after his ex-Jennifer Lopez and new beau actor Ben Affleck visited those establishments.

Melanie Collins and Alex Rodriguez are ‘just friends’

Melanie Collins reportedly met the famous baseballer through mutual friend Jessie James Decker and her husband, former NFL player Eric Decker.

The group is currently vacationing together on the French Riviera to celebrate Rodriguez’s 46th birthday. Rumors quickly spread about an ongoing romance between the two, but an insider was quick to immediately shoot down the rumors.

Sources close to the duo told Page Six that Melanie Collins and A-Rod are 'just friends' who were hanging out together on vacation:

“Alex has been hanging with friends and family on the trip, including Eric and Jessie James Decker. Melanie is good friends with them. They’re all friends, and she’ll be at his party.”

Earlier this year, J-Lo and A-Rod ended their engagement in April, explaining they were 'better as friends' and looked 'forward to remaining so,' in a joint statement.

Who is Melanie Collins?

Melanie Collins is an American sports journalist best known for her work as an NFL sideline reporter for CBS Sports. She also serves as a host for Golf Channel’s Big Break and Driver vs Driver. The 35-year-old Collins can also be seen as a fill-in host for SportsNation on ESPN.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Pennsylvania State University. Collins currently writes about football, baseball and basketball for the University of Pennsylvania.

She began her broadcasting career as a reporting intern at WPSU-TV and senior intern at the Big Ten Network. She then went on to cover the NBA for Turner Sports and NBA TV.

Melanie Collins has covered the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB, NFL Drafts, Stanley Cup Playoffs, NCAA Football National Championship, NCAA Basketball Final Four and the Winter Olympics.

She currently has over 84,000 followers on Instagram and over 70,000 followers on Twitter.

