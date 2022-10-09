Is Mike Evans playing tonight vs. Atlanta Falcons in Week 5?

Mike Evans has been the number one option at wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since he was drafted seventh overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Evans boasts of a combination of size, speed, and elite route running, making him a constant terror for NFL defensive coordinators. A durable and skilful operator, Evans is Tom Brady's number-one option among all of Bucs' receivers, especially since Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement.

Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season and are heading into the game with a 2-2 record. However, the tale of the tape is set up pretty nicely, as this game looks to be one where receivers would thrive and defenses tested.

Is Mike Evans playing tonight?

Barring any unfortunate or unforeseen circumstances, Evans will be lining up against the Atlanta Falcons tonight at the RJ Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

In fact, Evans would likely be catching touchdown passes from Tom Brady, who recently shook off a shoulder injury to declare himself up and ready to swing.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would need all the help they can get in this tricky Week 5 matchup. They are coming off back-to-back losses against fellow contenders Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore have gone at it three sperate times over the years.



Evans was suspended one game for what happened in 2017 — so another suspension would not be a surprise.



Here's a video of all three fights.



Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore have gone at it three sperate times over the years. Evans was suspended one game for what happened in 2017 — so another suspension would not be a surprise. Here's a video of all three fights.https://t.co/dRiCVN5WhE

Mike Evans' fantasy football update and predictions

Evans is a perennial NFL fantasy football pick, thanks to his uncanny ability to pad the stat sheet even if his team is not having the best of games. His enviable distinction is that of being the only player in the NFL to begin his career with eight consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

In addition, Evans has been having a typically productive season, averaging a touchdown per game, recording 235 receiving yards (14.7 yards per game), and 16 receptions thus far.

According to FANTASY PROS, the above stat line gives him 41.5 total fantasy points (13.8 per game). It places him as the 13th-best wide receiver in this year's Fantasy Football League. This, even though he missed the super crucial Green Bay Packers game following his scruffle with Marshon Lattimore in the Bucs' win against the New Orleans Saints.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy MIKE EVANS IS NOW YOUR BUCS ALL-TIME LEADING TOUCHDOWN SCORER MIKE EVANS IS NOW YOUR BUCS ALL-TIME LEADING TOUCHDOWN SCORER https://t.co/MGX5437HF7

Mike Evans' alternative picks for your fantasy team

Mike Evans will likely be lacing up his cleats and starting against the Atlanta Falcons tonight. However, if he doesn't take the field, then Julio Jones or Chris Godwin would be suitable replacements on the Buccaneers' roster.

If you're looking for options to replace him on your NFL fantasy team, you could pick Deebo Samuel, Tee Higgins, or maybe AJ Brown. But, first, try not to write off Mike Evans, the Bucs' battering WR always has a way of quieting detractors.

