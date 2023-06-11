Is MrBeast richer than Tom Brady? Comparing net worth of former Patriots QB with YouTube star's

MrBeast is one of the most famous YouTube creators in the world and has a track record of consistent output on the streaming platform.

As expected, he has amassed a sizeable net worth due to his success on YouTube and other social media platforms. So, does that mean he has a bigger net worth than Tom Brady?

Unfortunately for Beast fans, no. The YouTube icon is not richer than the GOAT of American football, and it's not even close. In this article, we examine their respective net worths and how they amassed such significant amounts.

What is MrBeast's Net Worth?

MrBeast has an estimated net worth of $100 million. The American YouTube star, philanthropist and entrepreneur has a business valued at an estimated $ 1 billion and counting.

He's best known for his YouTube videos that show him giving large sums of money to friends or charities. MrBeast is seen as the pioneer of philanthropic YouTube videos.

He's among the highest-paid YouTubers on the planet. In 2020, he earned $24 million from his YouTube channel, merchandise sales and sponsorships with brands like Microsoft and Electronic Arts. He makes about $3 million monthly from YouTube ads alone.

He reportedly plows most of his video earnings back into video production. MrBeast now spends about $300,000 producing a single video, up from a modest $10,000 a few years ago.

His stunts tend to have a philanthropic angle, like giving money to strangers or adopting an entire shelter of rescue dogs. These days, he maintains three YouTube channels: MrBeast, MrBeast Shorts and Beast Reacts. Combined, they boast over 140 million subscribers.

What is Tom Brady's net worth?

Tom Brady, better known by American football fans as the GOAT, has an estimated net worth of $300 million.

The New England and Tampa Bay legend played in the NFL for two and a half decades and won everything possible in the league before announcing his retirement at the ripe old age of 45.

The Patriots drafted Brady 199th overall in the 2000 draft and selected him as a potential backup to Pro Bowler Drew Bledsoe. Eventually, he supplanted Bledsoe on the Patriots' depth chart in his second season, and the rest is history.

Brady made $332,962,392 throughout his 23-year NFL career in contracts alone. He made about $98 million in his three years with the Buccaneers, which included one Super Bowl win and three playoff appearances.

Brady has earned over a hundred million dollars in endorsements during his stellar professional career. He's not just the GOAT on the gridiron but also the greatest at making money off it.

