Is Myles Garrett playing tonight vs Falcons in Week 4?

Two-time NFL All-Pro Myles Garrett recently made headlines due to a terrible car crash that could've proven fatal. The Cleveland Browns star had the accident earlier in the week after he reportedly swerved to avoid an animal on the road.

Garrett's car flipped over multiple times while trying to save the animal and thankfully sustained no major injuries. However, his availability for his side's Week 4 clash against the Atlanta Falcons was brought into question following the incident.

The Browns have now confirmed that Garrett will not be padding up for the game and will instead be sitting out to recover from injuries he sustained from the accident.

Garrett, who had been listed as questionable, suffered a sprained shoulder, cut wrist, ruptured a blood vessel in his left eye and strained his biceps during the one-car accident. The star defensive end even hit his head during the incident, but was cleared of concussion. Browns' 78th overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, Alex Wright, is now likely to fill in for him.

Police footage shows Myles Garrett seemingly admitting he was speeding right before crash

In a video that obtained by TMZ, Myles Garrett was heard admitting that he was speeding at the time of the crash.

The speed limit in the area of the crash was reportedly 45 mph. The 26-year-old, though, seemingly admitted doing 65 mph via police dash cam footage.

Appearing at a recent press conference, Garrett expressed his gratitude to being alive and well following the crash:

"I am glad that everything worked out in a positive light with my passenger and I, we are both healthy and walking around. Just blessed to live another day."

Garrett also extended his thanks to the first responders who arrived promptly on the scene to make sure the passengers were okay:

"I would like to thank all of the first responders who were able to get to me and my passenger and came so quickly and helped us get the medical attention that we needed. Definitely grateful to be here with what I saw the from right after and the pictures."

The incident has definitely left a mark on the Browns star, but he remains grounded thanks to the support system around him:

"I think it was a hell of an event. I am just grateful that not only I am alive but I was able to have so much of my family and the support system that was around me keeping me locked in and keeping me focused on just taking it day by day."

The Browns will definitely miss the defensive stalwart during the matchup against the Falcons. In his absence, one can definitely expect the NFC side to focus more on their passing game to the fullest.

