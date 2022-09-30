Myles Garrett seen admitting he was speeding during crash in police footage 

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a nasty car accident earlier in the week when he swerved to miss an animal on the road. Now, in a vision that has been obtained via TMZSports.com, the 26-year-old can be heard admitting that he was speeding at the time of the crash.

The speed limit in that area is reportedly 45 mph, per TMZSports.com.

Garrett when asked how fast he was going:

"I think I got up to like 65."

Raw Video: Police footage shows #Browns Myles Garrett following his frightening single vehicle car crash. (WKYC) Raw Video: Police footage shows #Browns Myles Garrett following his frightening single vehicle car crash. (WKYC)https://t.co/7nDQkKKu6r

Given how totaled the 26-year-old's car looked, it would be nearly impossible to think that he wasn't going faster than the 45 mph speed limit. Substantiating this is the fact that his car flipped several times.

The Browns star was given a citation per TMZSports.com for failing to control the car. Since his accident, it has been revealed that this is not the 26-year-old's first time speeding in the Cleveland area. Since joining the Browns in 2017, Garrett has been stopped for speeding a whopping six times.

Could Myles Garrett play against the Atlanta Falcons this week?

Thankfully, the star defensive end was released from the hospital without any serious injuries. Once that was confirmed, many quickly turned their attention to his playing status for Sunday.

Given how serious the incident looked and in particular how his car looked, it didn't seem feasible for him to suit up on Sunday. But head coach Kevin Stefanksi did not completely rule out the 26-year-old from the clash against Atlanta during his press conference earlier this week.

Stefanski said via clevelandbrowns.com:

"I'm not ruling anybody out on Wednesday. We'll kind of do what we always do, which is take in information every single day. He's doing okay. I'm grateful that he's okay. We'll see him in here tomorrow."

The Browns are off to an uneven start this season. However, coming up against a team that they likely trump, it could be a chance to get themselves back on track.

A narrow win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 was followed up with what can only be described as a horror loss to the New York Jets in Week 2. The Browns then managed to win an ugly game against the Steelers and will be wanting to put a few things right against the Falcons.

Whether Garrett is lining up on Sunday remains to be seen, but surely the franchise will not risk his health over a Week 4 game against Atlanta.

